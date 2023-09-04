Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE: Luke Donald announces six wildcard picks for Team Europe
Luke Donald is set to announce the final six members of Europe’s Ryder Cup team to take on the US in Rome later this month
With the Ryder Cup fast approaching later this month, Luke Donald is today set to announce his captain’s picks and the final six members of the European team that will take on Team USA in Rome. The US thrashed Europe when they last met at Whistling Straits in 2021, but the Americans have not won away from home since 1993 and a much-improved European team will hope to maintain that record.
The six confirmed members so far are Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre. Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose look set to return to Team Europe courtesy of Donald’s picks. Big-hitting Austrian, Sepp Straka, has made a compelling case for selection, as has Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg who won last weekend in just his ninth professional start.
Team USA was confirmed last week with Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns selected as captain’s picks to join automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele
Follow the latest updates from the Ryder Cup announcement below:
Team Europe captain’s pick contenders - Nicolai Hojgaard
At just 22 years old, the Dane could provide a genuine youthful fearlessness in Rome and, importantly, is a superb driver of the ball. He has two wins on the DP World Tour, most notably at the 2021 Italian Open on the Marco Simone course where this Ryder Cup will be played – beating Tommy Fleetwood and future winner Adrian Meronk by a stroke.
When the pressure was on during the build-up to the Ryder Cup, he responded in style with a major-best finish of T23 at the Open, a T14 over the pond at the Wyndham Championship, solo 3rd at the Czech Masters and then put himself in contention heading into Sunday at the European Masters. T
hrow in the 3.5 points he won earlier this year at the Hero Cup (the matchplay event used as a Ryder Cup warm-up for Team Europe where GB&I took on Continental Europe) and the case is hugely compelling. He may unluckily be the final man off the list due to Ludvig Aberg’s emergence, however.
Team Europe captain’s pick contenders - Adrian Meronk
If Donald wants a wildcard to rip it off the tee and provide an intriguing foil for a more accurate, shorter hitter in fourballs, then Adrian Meronk could be just the ticket. The Pole – who became the first man from his country to win on the DP World Tour with success at the Irish Open last July – finished second for strokes gained off the tee last season and has been around the top three once more.
A win at the Australian Open in December 2022 didn’t hurt but the real kicker came when he won the Italian Open this year on the course at which the Ryder Cup will be played. Comfort with the course may prove enough to earn him the call.
Team Europe captain’s pick contenders - Ludvig Aberg
Where to start with the Swedish sensation? The 23-year-old stormed back in the Omega European Masters to chase down Matt Fitzpatrick with four successive birdies from holes 14-17, clinching his first professional win in just his ninth professional start.
No Ryder Cup experience, obviously, but the 23-year-old has played plenty of team golf in the junior ranks and has taken to professional golf in style with a series of impressively high finishes on the PGA Tour as a rookie.
His driving is exceptional, as shown by his leading of the strokes gained off the tee statistic for the entire PGA Tour since debuting and that is a perfect fit for a course where driving will be key. His profile and chances are both boosted by winning the European Masters at the weekend.
Team Europe captain’s pick contenders - Sepp Straka
The Austrian put himself on the Ryder Cup radar last February with victory at The Honda Classic, edging out Shane Lowry for a maiden PGA Tour victory. There were also two play-off losses at the FedEx St Jude and Sanderson Farms Championships but when he went a little cold in mid-2023 to slip down the world points list, his Ryder Cup hopes looked to have gone.
However, two weeks of scintillating golf in July put him right back in the mix as he won the John Deere Classic for another PGA Tour victory and then produced a career-best major performance by far to work his way into a tie for second at the Open at Hoylake. He’s making himself tough for Donald to ignore.
Europe announce team for 2023 Ryder Cup
If Fleetwood, Lowry and Rose do get captain’s picks as suspected, that leaves just three slots remaining. With Team Europe’s changing of the guard after 2021, there’s a host of new names in contention to make their Ryder Cup debut.
Let’s take a look at some of the other frontrunners for a captain’s pick...
Team Europe captain’s pick contenders - Justin Rose
Moved up to a lock with T4 at the British Masters, the former Olympic champion’s choice to resist LIV Golf was rewarded on the PGA Tour with victory at Pebble Beach back in February, snapping a four-year drought. He backed that up with a T6 finish at TPC Sawgrass.
A stalwart of Team Europe across five appearances, totalling a 13-8-2 record, Rose has surely done enough now to snaffle a wildcard spot despite his form dipping in recent weeks and his experience will be invaluable.
Team Europe captain’s pick contenders - Shane Lowry
If ever there was a man made for matchplay, it was Shane Lowry. The Irishman made no secret of his desperation to play at the Ryder Cup ahead of his 2021 debut and he possesses the competitive drive, capacity to step up at the highest-pressure moments and the ability to thrive in raucous atmospheres that could make him a titan of the event.
There’s more to come after picking up just a single point from three sessions at Whistling Straits and although he’s struggled to consistently recapture the brilliance that saw him win the Open at Portrush in 2019, performances such as finishing third at the Masters and winning the BMW PGA Championship last year demonstrate his capability to rise to the occasion. His form is a slight concern after a largely disappointing season in strokeplay events.
Team Europe captain’s pick contenders - Tommy Fleetwood
The Moliwood bromance sadly won’t return on Francesco Molinari’s home turf – on the course at least, with Molinari selected as a non-playing vice-captain – but Fleetwood should be a key cog in Donald’s European machine. After going 4-1-0 in 2018, Fleetwood mustered just two halves in 2021 and sits overall at 4-2-2. Fleetwood has been in flying form since March, even if the wait for a first PGA Tour title goes on.
The Englishman is not just knocking on the door across the pond but absolutely hammering it, with a T3 at the Valspar, a T5 at Quail Hollow, a T3 at the FedEx St Jude Championship, a T6 at the season-ending Tour Championship and an agonising play-off defeat at the Canadian Open, where he could not have come closer to ending his drought.
A stellar major campaign also saw him follow a top 20 at the PGA Championship with a T5 at the US Open and a T10 at Royal Liverpool, where his charge for the Claret Jug fell away over the weekend. He is a man to be feared.
Europe announce team for 2023 Ryder Cup
So those are the six automatic qualifiers. The task now for Luke Donald is to figure out which six other European golfers will be his captain’s picks. 2023 is the first Ryder Cup that Europe has given their captain six picks with Padraig Harrington afforded just three in 2021.
In theory, it allows for more flexibility and the captain to be able to put his stamp on the team but it must have caused Donald a few sleepless nights given the amount of contenders.
To start, let’s look at three names very likely to get on the team...
Team Europe automatic qualifiers - Robert MacIntyre
Having finished third in the European points list, the Scot has secured his place at his first Ryder Cup later this month. MacIntyre’s most eye-catching performance came the week before the Open Championship at his home tournament - the Scottish Open. It was there that the 27-year-old delivered a stirring final-round performance to charge up the leaderboard. He was ultimately pipped to the post by McIlroy but the Scot demonstrated his ability to thrive under pressure.
His form on the DP World Tour has perhaps not been the most consistent when compared to his peers but, at his best, the left-hander can be a feisty and formidable member of the European locker room. Another positive will be his most recent Tour win which came at the 2022 Italian Open, played on the same course as this year’s Ryder Cup.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies