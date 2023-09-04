Luke Donald is set to announce the final six members of Europe’s Ryder Cup team (Getty Images)

With the Ryder Cup fast approaching later this month, Luke Donald is today set to announce his captain’s picks and the final six members of the European team that will take on Team USA in Rome. The US thrashed Europe when they last met at Whistling Straits in 2021, but the Americans have not won away from home since 1993 and a much-improved European team will hope to maintain that record.

The six confirmed members so far are Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre. Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose look set to return to Team Europe courtesy of Donald’s picks. Big-hitting Austrian, Sepp Straka, has made a compelling case for selection, as has Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg who won last weekend in just his ninth professional start.

Team USA was confirmed last week with Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns selected as captain’s picks to join automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele

Follow the latest updates from the Ryder Cup announcement below: