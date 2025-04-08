Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottie Scheffler has revealed a “nostalgic” Masters champions dinner menu that includes cheeseburgers, meatballs and ravioli - in a reference to a freak injury he suffered on Christmas Day.

The two-time Masters champion has the honour of serving the Champions Dinner for the second time and has opted to offer a similar Texas-influenced selection to 2023 - including his ‘Scottie-Style’ cheeseburger sliders.

The 28-year-old Scheffler will once again serve cheeseburgers with french fries placed on top, ‘Scottie-Style’, but has this year added ‘Papa Scheff’s Meatball and Ravioli Bites’. It’s a nod to the hand injury Scheffler suffered on Christmas while making homemade ravioli and cutting his hand on a shard of glass.

Scheffler will serve the Champions Dinner for a second time ( Getty Images )

“It's my favorite foods, haven't quite changed too much but there's a little bit, I would say, more kind of nostalgic stuff,” Scheffler ahead of Tuesday’s dinner at Augusta National.

“My dad's meatballs made the menu. There's a meatball and ravioli type of dish that was always my favorite thing growing up. My dad, his best meal was always meatballs. So I think that's going to be one of the appetizers.

“I always put the fries on my burger, and that's what ‘Scottie style’ is. It's fries on the patty. It's usually thin patties and I'll find some of the melted cheese, throw the fries in there, ketchup. It's pretty great.

“Then the soup, my coach makes the best chilli. So I think they are trying to use his recipe for the chilli inspiration. So that's really fun and then I think we're doing ribeye again, and some red fish and tequila and bourbon this time.

"It should be a fun night, fun meal, and very excited about being able to host a Champion's Dinner again and very excited to see how it's prepared and what the chefs at Augusta pull off this year.”

Scottie Scheffler’s Masters champions dinner menu

Starters: Cheeseburger sliders, Firecracker shrimp, Papa Scheff’s meatball and ravioli bites

First Course: Texas-style chili

Main Course: Wood-fired cowboy ribeye, Blackened redfish

Sides: Mac & cheese, Jalapeño creamed corn, Soy-glazed brussels sprouts, Chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes

Dessert: Warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with vanilla bean ice cream