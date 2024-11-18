Sergio Garcia rejoins DP World Tour and paves way for Ryder Cup spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sergio Garcia has rejoined the DP World Tour as he seeks a European record-equalling 11th appearance at the Ryder Cup.

The 44-year-old, who is already the event’s record points scorer, wants to match Lee Westwood and Sir Nick Faldo’s European benchmark by playing next year at Bethpage in the United States.

However, in order to do that the Spaniard, who joined the breakaway LIV Golf in 2022, has had to settle the outstanding substantial fines – reported to be over £1m – imposed on him by the tour and he will also have to serve a suspension.

Garcia resigned his membership in May 2023 after an arbitration panel found in favour of the DP World Tour and ratified its right to fine and ban players who competed in LIV Golf events without permission.

The DP World Tour then revealed Garcia was the only one of 17 players initially sanctioned not to have paid his £100,000 fine, “nor has he given any indication that he intends to”.

But the drive to play in the Ryder Cup meant the 2017 Masters champion kept the channels of communication open and had a number of conversations with captain Luke Donald, reprising his role from Rome two years ago, and has relented in his stance.

“Sergio Garcia submitted his application to return to membership of the DP World Tour for the 2025 season ahead of the deadline on Sunday November 17,” said a DP World Tour spokesman.

“He has paid his fines but will have to serve his suspensions before he can play on the DP World Tour.”

“He is a member in Category One (reserved for winners of the Race to Dubai Rankings 2017 to 2024 and the four majors from 2017 to 2025) for the 2025 season.”

Donald was asked last month, at an event in New York to mark less than a year to go to the 2025 Ryder Cup, whether he thought Garcia was serious about rejoining the tour.

“Yeah, we chatted on the phone a couple of weeks ago. He’s certainly very interested in doing that,” he said at the time.

“He understands everything that’s involved and again, the decision has to go to him whether he’s prepared to do all that. But certainly we’ve had that discussion.

“He’d have to follow all the rules and regulations like everyone else and if he does that he will be eligible to partake in the Ryder Cup.”