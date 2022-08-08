Jump to content
Emotional Sir Nick Faldo left in tears by moving tributes during final stint of golf punditry

The six-time major champion is hanging up his punditry mic after 16 years working for American network CBS and was honoured live on air

Luke Baker
Monday 08 August 2022 14:43
Comments
<p>Sir Nick Faldo is hanging up his punditry mic after 16 years at CBS </p>

Sir Nick Faldo is hanging up his punditry mic after 16 years at CBS

(REUTERS)

Golf legend Sir Nick Faldo was reduced to tears live on air thanks to moving tributes from his colleagues in the commentary box during his final stint of punditry for American TV network CBS.

Faldo - who won six majors during his playing days - joined CBS in 2006 and after 16 years on air, has decided to hang up his mic and retire from punditry to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests, including his golf course design business.

His last shift came at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday, where colleagues - led by fellow on-air talent Jim Nantz, Frank Nobilo and Ian Baker-Finch - paid tribute to his achievements, leaving the 65-year-old visibly emotional.

“You’ve been the best in the world twice, and that my friend is extraordinary,” Nantz told him, live on air. “You did it with humour, humility and humanity. It’s fair to say you led a sea as a broadcaster. May the sands of time be very kind to you, my friend.”

Recommended

With tears streaming down his face, Faldo thanked Nantz, Nobilo and Baker-Finch - as well as the entire CBS crew - and explaine dhow he first came to land the role.

“I’m a single child and I’ve found, at 65, three brothers. Thanks to all the crew,” said the Englishman. “As I affectionately and respectfully call you the workers, they put the pictures out, we do the rattling, we have an easy job. Thank you all.

“I was in a boat in Ireland, and they gave me a call and said, ‘How would you like to sit next to Jim Nantz?’ and I literally fell out the boat, I really did. That was 2006, and here we are 16 years later.”

Faldo’s wife Lindsay De Marco also thanked CBS on social media, saying: “Let me say a BIG thank you to the entire traveling crew, cameramen, trucks all the talent that worked with Nick. You have been his brothers and sisters for all these years. You are the essence of what is good and true at CBS. We appreciate you all so much.”

Earlier in the day, the three-time Masters winner and three-time Open champion also received a plaque at Ross Course, home of the Wyndham Championship, for his services to golf and the broadcast booth.

Comments

