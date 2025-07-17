The Open 2025 weather: Royal Portrush forecast for Round 1 after yellow warning for thunderstorms
The weather played havoc at The Open in 2019 at Royal Portrush and could prove to be a decisive factor in who picks up the Claret Jug this year
Weather could disrupt The Open this year and ultimately prove a decisive factor in who claims the Claret Jug in the final men’s major of the year at Royal Portrush.
Links golf traditionally offers a tough test with the elements likely to provide a stern examination of the best golfers in the world.
After Monday's practice round was suspended following a threat of lightning on the Causeway coastline, players will be anxious about the conditions during their tee times throughout the week.
The Met Office even issued a "yellow warning" with potential thunderstorms during practice on Tuesday, though Wednesday proved dry and sunny for the most part. Round 1 should have "outbreaks of rain" and "some heavy bursts possible", while heavy showers and thunderstorms could emerge later in the day, according to the Met Office, perhaps favouring the early starters.
The yellow weather warning remains for Thursday for potential thunderstorms, with rain especially likely between 1pm and 3pm. Gusts could reach as high as 23mph, too. Record crowds, reaching 275,000 over the four days, can expect rainy spells throughout competition days. Here’s what to expect from Round 1 to the final round on Sunday 20 July:
Thursday 17 July
06:00-12:00: Some early brightness, otherwise mostly cloudy. Often dry, but chance for some intermittent rain, mainly early and late morning, possibly with briefly heavier bursts.
Rain: 0-2 mm 10% 5-8 mm
Wind: SE 4-8 gust 7-12 mph increasing S or SE 10-13 gust 15-20 mph
12:00-18:00: Bright or a few sunny spells developing but also some showers. Small chance of thundery downpours and some associated gustier winds, mainly later afternoon.
Rain: Trace-4 mm 10% 15-20 mm
Wind: SE or S 10-15 gust 18- 23 mph. Chance of gusts 25-35mph in showers or thunderstorms
18:00-00:00: Mainly dry, there is a continued chance of heavy or thundery showers but the risk gradually easing through the evening
Rain: 0-3 mm 10% 5-15 mm
Wind: SE or S 10-15 gust 18- 23 mph, changing to S or SE 6-10 gust 10-16 mph after 2100hrs
Friday 18 July: Cloudy to start, some light drizzly showers possible, then turning brighter. Risk of showers developing, these could heavy at times, easing into the evening. Rainfall: 0-5 mm (10% 8-10 mm). Winds: Mainly S 3-8 gust 10-15 mph, becoming N or NW 3-5 mph by evening. High: 21°C (70°F)
The weekend: – Low confidence in detail but expected to remain changeable with the potential for heavy showers or longer periods of rain. Longer spells of dry weather are likely at times, particularly for Saturday, with a greater chance of wetter conditions on Sunday. Winds are forecast to be mainly light or gentle, with a generally NE direction on Saturday, becoming generally N on Sunday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments