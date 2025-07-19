The Open 2025 weather: Royal Portrush forecast for Round 3 on Saturday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weather could disrupt The Open and play a major factor in the chances of the players and, ultimately, who picks up the Claret Jug in the final men’s major of the year at Royal Portrush.

Links golf traditionally offers a tough test with the elements likely to provide a stern examination of the best golfers in the world, with Rory McIlroy well positioned after the second round to add the Claret Jug to his Green Jacket after completing the grand slam at the Masters earlier this year. Though Scottie Scheffler is the hot favourite, with a one shot lead to Matt Fitzpatrick.

After Monday's practice round was suspended following a threat of lightning on the Causeway coastline, players will be anxious about the conditions during their tee times throughout the week.

The Met Office even issued a "yellow warning" with potential thunderstorms during practice on Tuesday, though Wednesday proved dry and sunny for the most part. Rounds 1 and 2 experienced "outbreaks of rain" with several "heavy bursts", and while it’s set for a drier day, the Met Office predicts another damp day on the links.

With record crowds, reaching 275,000 over the four days, fans will need to be prepared for all the elements. Here’s what to expect from Round 2 on Friday through to the final round on Sunday 20 July:

Saturday 19 July

06:00-12:00:

Cloudy with a slight chance of patchy drizzle or showers at times

Rain: 0-0.5 mm 10% 2 mm

Wind: E 4-7 gust 8-10 mph, increasing E or SE to 7-12 gust 15-20 mph

12:00-18:00:

Some brighter spells. Mostly dry with a chance of isolated showers.

Rain: 0-1 mm 10% 3-5 mm

Wind: SE or E 7-12 gust 15-20 mph

18:00-00:00:

Dry conditions likely throughout the evening.

Rain: 0 mm 10% Trace-0.5 mm

Wind: SE or E 7-12 gust 15- 20 mph, easing E or SE 5-8 gust 10 mph

Sunday 20 July: A dry start is expected, with an increasing chance of wetter conditions through the day. Spells of rain or showers, perhaps heavy at times, are possible through the middle part of the day. Rain: 0-3 mm (10% 5-8 mm). Still low confidence on details for rainfall. Winds: NE 5-7 mph, becoming N or N 7-12 gust 14-17 mph by midday. High: 20C (70oF).