Independent
BulletinTrump latest
The Open Championship prize money: How much does the winner take home?

The winner stands to earn a healthy cash reward despite The Open lagging behind the other three majors for prize money

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 19 July 2025 10:38 BST
Xander Schauffele will attempt to defend his Open title at Royal Portrush (Jane Barlow/PA)
Xander Schauffele will attempt to defend his Open title at Royal Portrush (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The 2025 Open Championship is underway as Rory McIlroy attempts to win his home major at Royal Portrush.

The Open is the oldest golf competition in the world and the winner will collect the famous Claret Jug, first awarded in 1872. They will also receive a healthy winners’ cheque from the R&A worth $3.1m (£2.4m).

The R&A raised the total prize fund to $17m (£13.4m) in 2024, up $500,000 from the previous year but still the lowest of the four major championship.

JJ Spaun took home $4.3m for winning the US Open, McIlroy earned $3.6m for winning the Masters, and Scottie Scheffler received $3.3m for winning the US PGA Championship earlier this year.

Asked before last year’s Open whether he was concerned by The Open’s position as the least lucrative event of the big four, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers replied: “A, I didn’t know, and B, I don’t care.

“While we will always offer a very competitive prize fund for the Open, our wider focus is on increasing participation and improving pathways in golf. We have to make choices about how we allocate resources and make the resources we have go as far as they can. Our responsibility is to ensure the game is thriving 50 years from now.”

The Open Championship 2025 prize money

First place: $3.1m (£2.4m)

Second place: $1,759,000

Third place: $1,128,000

Fourth place: $876,000

Fifth place: $705,000

Sixth place: $611,000

Seventh place: $525,000

Eighth place: $442,500

Ninth place: $388,000

Tenth place: $350,600

