The Open 2025: Tee times and fourth round schedule at Royal Portrush
Rory McIlroy will play with Chris Gotterup in the final round of the 2025 Open Championship with Scottie Scheffler the man to beat after the American secured a four-shot lead
The fourth round of The Open begins on Sunday with home favourite Rory McIlroy ready to ride the wave of support the Royal Portrush. crowd and hunt down Scottie Scheffler to win the Claret Jug
McIlroy produced both the bizarre and brilliant on Saturday with an action-packed round of 66 to close on the world No 1.
But Scheffler went bogey-free in his own fabulous round of 67 and leads Haotong Li by four shots with Matt Fitzpatrick fading.
See all the groupings and tee times for Sunday’s fourth round at Royal Portrush below:
The Open 2025 tee times
Fourth Round
(Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times Local):
0730 Matti Schmid, Germany; Riki Kawamoto, Japan
0740 Dean Burmester, South Africa; Phil Mickelson, United States
0750 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden; Andrew Novak, United States
0800 Shane Lowry, Ireland; Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark
0810 Antoine Rozner, France; Viktor Hovland, Norway
0820 Adrien Saddier, France; Ryggs Johnston, United States
0830 Romain Langasque, France; Jordan Spieth, United States
0840 Francesco Molinari, Italy; Matthew Jordan, England
0855 Sergio Garcia, Spain; Justin Leonard, United States
0905 Thomas Detry, Belgium; Sepp Straka, Austria
0915 Aaron Rai, England; Jason Kokrak, United States
0925 Daniel Berger, United States; Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
0935 Maverick McNealy, United States; Henrik Stenson, Sweden
0945 Takumi Kanaya, Japan; Jordan Smith, England
0955 Sam Burns, United States; Rickie Fowler, United States
1010 Akshay Bhatia, United States; Jon Rahm, Spain
1020 Jesper Svensson, Sweden; Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
1030 Bryson DeChambeau, United States; Nathan Kimsey, England
1040 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Tony Finau, United States
1050 Justin Thomas, United States; Tommy Fleetwood, England
1100 JJ Spaun, United States; John Parry, England
1110 Keegan Bradley, United States; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
1125 Marc Leishamn, Australia; Lucas Glover, United States
1135 Sungjae Im, South Korea; Dustin Johnson, United States
1145 Corey Conners, Canada; Lee Westwood, England
1155 Harry Hall, England; Justin Rose, England
1205 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden; Kristoffer Reitan, Norway
1215 Oliver Lindell, Finland; Matt Wallace, England
1225 Wyndham Clark, United States; Brian Harman, United States
1240 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark; Robert MacIntyre, Scotland
1250 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark; Russell Henley, United States;
1300 Xander Schauffele, United States; Tyrrell Hatton, England
1310 Harris English, United States; Chris Gotterup, United States
1320 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Matt Fitzpatrick, England;
1330 Li Haotong, China; Scottie Scheffler, United States
