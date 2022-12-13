Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods team up once more at this year’s PNC Championship.

It will be their third appearance together, following an agonisingly close finish last year, finishing second behind John Daly and his son, John II, who plays college golf with Arkansas. The tournament, which started in 1995, will put 20 teams against each other, with former major winners playing with a member of their family.

This year’s field includes major winners dating back to 1959, and the entry criteria ensures a prestigious cast of characters. To tee it up, you must have won a major or a Players Championship, while your partner must not hold a PGA or LPGA Tour card.

All in all you will find 73 major titles in the field this week, with past champions celebrated and maybe some from the future too, as super talent Charlie takes the latest step in what may develop into an exciting career following in his father’s footsteps. Tiger has been shaking off some rust after playing alongside Rory McIlroy in the latest edition of The Match last weekend and the pair lost to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth - both of whom play this week too.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tiger and Charlie’s latest tournament together:

When is the PNC Championship?

The 2022 PNC Championship takes place over 17-18 December at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf with coverage on Saturday starting at 6pm GMT, while coverage on Sunday starts slightly earlier at 4:30pm GMT.

A live stream is available on the Sky Go app.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship 2021 (Getty Images)

Who’s in the field at the 2022 PNC Championship?