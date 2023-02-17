Tiger Woods in action at Genesis Invitational after tampon prank controversy – live
Woods lines up alongside Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy at The Riviera Country Club
Tiger Woods is back in action at the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in California, playing alongside Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy in the feature group, as he looks to build on an impressive opening round.
Woods shot a two-under-par 69 to be tied 27th coming into this second round, while Thomas finished round one on -3 and McIlroy scored -4, three shots back from co-leaders Max Home and Keith Mitchell at seven under par (64).
There was a raucous atmosphere following the trio yesterday and the spotlight will no doubt be on Woods even more intensely today after he was caught passing a tampon to friend Thomas after out-driving his opponent, in what appeared to be a sexist joke. Woods is likely to be asked for his explanation of the prank following the round.
Follow all the latest golf news as well as live updates from the Genesis Invitational below.
Tiger Woods live: Genesis Invitational round 2
Just over 270 to the hole for Woods. All three grouped together after the tee shot; Thomas and McIlroy slightly further to go - and the former hasn’t quite found his line yet. Into the trees with his second shot. McIlroy ends just shy of the green and then it’s Tiger’s turn - similar distance to McIlroy but better sight line for the approach, perhaps.
Elsewhere, Justin Rose and his group are underway after starting from the tenth.
Tiger Woods live: Genesis Invitational round 2
McIlroy finishes with a bogey, dropping to three under. Thomas had just under eight feet to go for a par on the tenth himself - it’s a bogey there too though and he’s now two under, same as Tiger.
Onto the 11th they go and the par five, 583-yard hole sees Woods bring out his driver for the first time today.
It’s straight and 267 yards or so, just bouncing off the fairway into the edge of the rough.
Tiger Woods live: Genesis Invitational round 2
McIlroy’s birdie putt is left short and he faces an uphill last six feet.
Eight feet ten inches for Woods, looking to start the day on a birdie - he’s just short and taps in for a par. Solid start, though he gives a shake of the head at the missed opportunity.
Tiger Woods live: Genesis Invitational round 2
Also already in action today are Matt Wallace, Troy Merritt, Matt Fitzpatrick and plenty of others. Later on, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler are grouped together, as are Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry. Our main focus will be on Tiger Woods’ second round and his group.
Tiger went 243 yards on his tee shot, nicely placed for an approach to the green. Thomas was left short and with a tougher approach, needing to navigate two bunkers - which he does not. Into the sand.
Woods, 82 yards to the hole, lays it up nicely and gets enough backspin to keep it on the green.
Tiger Woods live: Genesis Invitational round 2
Rory tees off first to plenty of acclaim from those watching on at the tenth. Justin Thomas follows suit - and then it’s Tiger Woods.
As is ever the case, the cheers and support for Woods are stronger and longer than for his rivals, and all the camera phones are out to follow his swing.
A bogey on this hole yesterday, but a nice start straight down the fairway on this par 4.
Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational
Woods will be teeing off his second round in just a few minutes - he’s grouped with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas today and they’ll be starting from the 10th hole.
Tiger Woods caught playing bizarre tampon prank
Tiger Woods finds himself at the centre of controversy and confusion after appearing to hand playing partner Justin Thomas a tampon during his competitive return to golf at the Genesis Invitational.
Woods was playing alongside Thomas and Rory McIlroy in his first appearance in seven months and appeared to play a prank on his fellow American after outdriving him on the ninth hole.
As Woods and Thomas walked side by side, the 47-year-old forced something into his playing partner’s hand.
Thomas took a moment to see what the item was before throwing it to the ground, with both players then bursting out laughing as they continued to walk along the fairway.
But footage then picked up that the item in question was a tampon, in what seemed to be a suggestion from Woods towards Thomas that he was playing like a woman.
Full details:
Tiger Woods caught playing bizarre tampon prank
The incident happened on the ninth hole after Woods outdrove Thomas from the tee-box
Tiger Woods cards 69 in first round at Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods marked his return to competitive action with a closing trio of birdies as he carded 69 during the first round of the Genesis Invitational.
The tournament host was five strokes back from co-leaders Max Homa and Keith Mitchell at Riviera Country Club, after not having played an event without the use of a cart since last summer’s Open Championship, when he missed the cut at St Andrews.
The 47-year-old’s legs held up on a day where he mixed five birdies with three bogeys on a mild California afternoon.
“I was able to fight back and get it going,” Woods said after play. “It was a nice finish.”
Tiger Woods in action at Genesis Invitational
Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of Tiger Woods’ second round at the Genesis Invitational, as the golf icon marks his comeback to competitive action.
Woods will tee off at 3:24pm GMT on Friday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies