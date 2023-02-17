Tiger Woods in action at Genesis Invitational after tampon prank controversy – live

✕ Close Tiger Woods gives tampon to fellow golfer Justin Thomas in apparent prank

Tiger Woods is back in action at the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in California, playing alongside Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy in the feature group, as he looks to build on an impressive opening round.

Woods shot a two-under-par 69 to be tied 27th coming into this second round, while Thomas finished round one on -3 and McIlroy scored -4, three shots back from co-leaders Max Home and Keith Mitchell at seven under par (64).

There was a raucous atmosphere following the trio yesterday and the spotlight will no doubt be on Woods even more intensely today after he was caught passing a tampon to friend Thomas after out-driving his opponent, in what appeared to be a sexist joke. Woods is likely to be asked for his explanation of the prank following the round.

