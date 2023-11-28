How to watch Tiger Woods’ return to golf at Hero World Challenge

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tiger Woods is set to make his latest comeback to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge.

The 15-time major champion has not played since withdrawing midway through the Masters in April.

Woods recorded rounds of 74 and 73 at Augusta before re-aggravating a foot issue.

The American golfer has struggled to battle back to regular competition since suffering major injuries in a serious car crash in early 2021.

Woods is, however, in line to play in the Bahamas at the exclusive event he hosts anually in the island nation. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Hero World Challenge?

The Hero World Challenge will be held at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas, a luxury venue of which Woods, Ernie Els and Justin Rose are members. The event will run from Thursday 30 November to Sunday 3 December.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action across the four days of competition on Sky Sports, with the television schedule as follows (all times GMT):

Thursday 30 November, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event, 6.30pm

Friday 1 December, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event, 6.30pm

Saturday 2 December, Sky Sports Golf, 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event, 8.30pm

Sunday 3 December, Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm

Subscribers can also stream via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Who is playing?

Only 20 players are involved at a slimmed down event. There is no cut. Viktor Hovland is the two-time defending champion looking to again best a star-studded field that includes six of the world’s top ten ranked golfers, while Will Zalatoris makes a return after a long-term back injury.

Viktor Hovland is seeking a third consecutive crown in the Bahamas (Getty Images)

The full list of competing golfers is:

Sam Burns

Keegan Bradley

Wyndham Clark

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris