How to watch Tiger Woods’ return to golf at Hero World Challenge
The 15-time major champion is set to return to competition on the course
Tiger Woods is set to make his latest comeback to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge.
The 15-time major champion has not played since withdrawing midway through the Masters in April.
Woods recorded rounds of 74 and 73 at Augusta before re-aggravating a foot issue.
The American golfer has struggled to battle back to regular competition since suffering major injuries in a serious car crash in early 2021.
Woods is, however, in line to play in the Bahamas at the exclusive event he hosts anually in the island nation. Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Hero World Challenge?
The Hero World Challenge will be held at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas, a luxury venue of which Woods, Ernie Els and Justin Rose are members. The event will run from Thursday 30 November to Sunday 3 December.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action across the four days of competition on Sky Sports, with the television schedule as follows (all times GMT):
- Thursday 30 November, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event, 6.30pm
- Friday 1 December, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event, 6.30pm
- Saturday 2 December, Sky Sports Golf, 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event, 8.30pm
- Sunday 3 December, Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm
Subscribers can also stream via Sky Go.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Who is playing?
Only 20 players are involved at a slimmed down event. There is no cut. Viktor Hovland is the two-time defending champion looking to again best a star-studded field that includes six of the world’s top ten ranked golfers, while Will Zalatoris makes a return after a long-term back injury.
The full list of competing golfers is:
Sam Burns
Keegan Bradley
Wyndham Clark
Jason Day
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Brian Harman
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland
Collin Morikawa
Justin Rose
Scottie Scheffler
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Justin Thomas
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
