Tiger Woods reveals injury setback after withdrawing from Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has sufered an injury setback and been forced to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge.

The former world No 1 has developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, forcing him to postpone his comeback.

The 14-time major winner has not played competitive golf since missing the cut at the Open Championship in July, which is likely to be his final time playing in the tournament at St Andrews.

As host of the long-running event at the Bahamas’ Albany Golf Club, Woods was poised to make a playing return at the PGA Tour event but has now detailed a minor setback.

He tweeted: “In preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk.

“After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and the PNC Championship.”

Woods is a five-time Hero World Challenge champion. This year’s edition of the event, staged at Albany since 2015, carries a three-and-a-half-million US dollar (£2,925,755.00) prize pot.

Woods will be replaced in the field by 29th-ranked Austrian Sepp Straka.

He faces a quick recovery ahead of his next challenge, The Match, where he will partner Rory McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on December 10.