Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis Invitational after mother’s passing

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines after the passing of his mother last week.

The 15-time major champion expressed his “heartfelt sadness” after the death of Kultida Woods at the age of 80, describing her as his “biggest fan and greatest supporter”.

Woods had hoped to have been able to compete this week at the PGA Tour invitational event he hosts, suggesting that it would be what his mother would have wanted.

But three days before the event, which was relocated from the Riviera Country Club due to the Los Angeles wildfires, Woods has confirmed that he will not be playing.

“I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready,” Woods said in a statement. “I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my mom’s passing.”

Woods had been in line to play competitively on the Tour for the first time since The Open last summer. He has featured recently in TGL, the new indoor golf league set up by the American in partnership with Rory McIlroy.

The 49-year-old underwent back surgery last year and was not able to compete at the Hero World Challenge in December as he continued his recovery having played just 11 competitive rounds of golf in 2024.

Kultida Woods was originally from Thailand and met Tiger’s father, Earl, while he was on a tour of duty there in 1968.

“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable,” the golfer said, paying tribute. “She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.

“She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”