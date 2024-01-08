Tiger Woods announces split from sponsors Nike after 27 years

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tiger Woods has announced that he has split with long-time sponsors Nike after 27 years of partnership.

15-time major winner Woods signed with the sportswear brand after turning professional at the age of 20, and has worn their apparel throughout his career.

The five-time Masters winner hinted that a split might be imminent at the PNC Championship late last year, and confirmed the news in a statement on social media.

Woods is due to play his first tournament of 2024 at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles in February, and suggested that he will be wearing a new brand at the event.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.

“[Former Nike CEO] Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.

“People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA! Tiger.”

Tiger Woods spent 27 years as a Nike athlete (Getty Images)

The lucrative sponsorship has proved a mutually beneficial partnership, with the famous swoosh synonymous with Woods’ biggest victories in his traditional Sunday red across a remarkable career.

Woods turned professional in August 1996, with Nike and Titleist among the first partners to secure significant endorsement deals.

He won his first major at Augusta in the spring of 1997 and remains golf’s most famous player.

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking,” Nike said in a statement. “You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful.”