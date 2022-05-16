Tiger Woods feeling ‘a lot stronger’ ahead of PGA Championship

Tiger Woods has warned his PGA Championship rivals he is "a lot stronger" since his appearance at The Masters last month.

Woods returned to competitive golf at Augusta National more than a year after a serious leg injury suffered in a car crash in California. The 46-year-old displayed a gradually more pronounced limp through the rounds at The Masters but still produced some impressive golf, making the cut before fading on the final Sunday.

Ahead of the second major of the year, however, Woods says he is in better physical condition.

"I've gotten a lot stronger since The Masters," Woods told Golfweek after a practice round at Southern Hills ahead of this week's tournament. “We went back to work on Tuesday [after The Masters]. Monday was awful. I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day. So we went right back after it. Everything is better.

“It’s only going to keep getting stronger. The more I use it, the more strength it gains. Am I ever going to have full mobility? No. Never again. But I’ll be able to get stronger. It’s going to ache, but that’s the way it’s going to be.

“I’m excited about [the PGA Championship]. I’m not going to play that much going forward so anytime I do play, it’s going to be fun to play and compete. There are only so many money games you can play at home.”

His caddie Jo LaCava added: “100% I see him stronger. I don’t think he’s getting quite as tired as quickly. I see more endurance than anything.”