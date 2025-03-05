Tiger Woods explains reason behind Players Championship withdrawal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods is expected to miss next week’s Players Championship after saying that his “heart is really not into practising right now”.

Speaking after Tuesday night’s TGL competition, the 49-year-old cited the death of his mother Kultida last month and his commitments with the PGA Tour policy board as he said he was not ready to compete in the near future.

“This is the third time I’ve touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven’t really gotten into it,” Woods said in comments reported by Sports Illustrated.

“My heart is really not into practising right now. I’ve had so many other things to do with the Tour and trying to do other things.

“Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I’ll start looking at the schedule.”

The Players Championship will take place at the PGA’s base in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida next week. This is the final year in which Woods is exempt for the competition on the back of his win at the 2019 Masters.

Woods withdrew from the recent Genesis Invitational after his mother’s passing having been due to make his return to the Tour. While he showed glimpses of some vintage ball-striking in the tech-forward, indoor TGL, his final appearance of the inaugural season ended in a heavy defeat for his Jupiter Links side as they went down 9-1 to Atlanta Drive GC.

PA