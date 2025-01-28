Tiger Woods gets better of Rory McIlroy in TGL clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods said his Jupiter Links team’s meeting with fellow co-owner Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common side had delivered “what we had envisioned” from Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL).

Jupiter Links triumphed in overtime, winning a nearest the pin decider after the teams had finished level at 3-3 in the fledgling indoor league’s most competitive match to date.

Adam Scott holed a 31-foot birdie putt to win the 14th hole for Boston and level the match, but Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner won their nearest-the-pin shootouts to clinch victory for Jupiter Links.

Kim, who had earlier holed three pressure putts to halve holes, came close to holing his shot at the extra hole.

Woods, who incurred a penalty stroke who took too long over an eight-foot birdie putt to halve the 10th hole against McIlroy, was delighted with what the match produced.

“It is so different to normal golf. It was definitely different than when we first played,” he said.

“This is what we had envisioned for TGL, to have an experience like this, and I think we delivered.”

McIlroy, who was joined by US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Australian Adam Scott, said it was “amazing” to play against Woods under fresh conditions.

“I’ve shared the course with him many times, and I’ve been in a couple of final groups with him, and he has just as much intensity out there tonight as he does when he’s trying to win a major championship or trying to finish,” he said.

“It’s amazing to go up and to compete against one of your heroes.

“This is competition, at the end of the day, and we’re all trying to beat each other as best we can.”