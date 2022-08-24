Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch TMRW Sports with view to hosting stadium golf

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have launched a company that aims to build “technology-focused ventures” that may include golf events held in stadiums.

The pair, who have won a combined 19 major titles, have formed TMRW Sports, joining with former NBC Golf executive Mike McCarley, who has been appointed CEO.

Additional partners and investors will be announced soon, with the company set to feature “progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment”.

“I am excited to work with TMRW Sports in bringing people more access to sports,” Woods, winner of 15 majors, said.

“So many athletes, entertainers and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans.

“Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love.”

A report from Golfweek suggested that the pair would look to hold a series of one-day golf events in a stadium environment to complement the existing PGA Tour schedule.

The series could reportedly launch in 2024.

McIlroy said of the formation of TMRW Sports: “For the last few years off the course I’ve been focused on helping to lead golf into its digital future.

“In a world where technology provides us with so many choices for using our time, we want to make sports more accessible for as many people as possible.”

More details about the project could emerge from the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta this week.

Jay Monahan, commisioner of the PGA Tour, is due to speak on Wednesday as his organisation continues to contend with a number of high-profile golfers leaving the tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.