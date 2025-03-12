Tiger Woods likely to be out until 2026 after Achilles surgery – leading physio

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods could be sidelined until 2026 after undergoing surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon, according to a leading physiotherapist.

Woods revealed on Tuesday that he suffered the latest in a long line of injuries while training at home ahead of a possible return to competitive action in next month’s Masters at Augusta National.

The 15-time major winner has not played in an official event since last year’s Open Championship at Royal Troon, although he did feature in a number of matches in the TGL indoor competition he co-founded with Rory McIlroy.

Dr Charlton Stucken, who operated on Woods, said the surgery went “smoothly” and the former world number one is expected to make a full recovery, although no timescale was given.

Consultant chartered physiotherapist Sammy Margo told the PA news agency: “The immediate post-surgery phase is up to two weeks, when you’re not mobilising and you’re not weight-bearing.

“Then the early rehab is about two to six weeks when you’re gradually taking some load, and then you move up to a bit more weight-bearing in a protective boot from about six to 12 weeks and then you start to move on from about three to six months.

“Typically, for a professional athlete like Tiger Woods, the recovery timeline would be four to six months basic recovery, six to nine months for a return to professional competition and probably around about 12 months for full recovery and optimal performance.

“I’m not a betting woman but it’s likely he’s not going to return to competitive golf until 2026. This isn’t a minor sprain, this is a serious breakage.”

Woods has defied the odds in returning from numerous injuries throughout his career, including returning to action after coming close to losing his right leg in a car accident four years ago.

However, he has struggled to fulfil even a limited schedule in recent years and completed 72 holes in just one of the five official events he started in 2024.

“He’s obviously going to dedicate himself to his recovery and I’m sure he’s doing all that he can do,” Margo added.

“You can optimise the conditions for healing, but you cannot defy nature.

“There are natural timeframes for recovery at a given age, even if you are a professional athlete. The rate of healing at the age of 49 is substantially slower than at the age of 23.

“You have to also consider that Tiger has had a fair amount of other injuries on the lead-up to this, so no matter how good you are, nature does take its course.”

Woods had been due to play in last month’s Genesis Invitational – a tournament he hosts – but took time off following the death of his mother.

He turns 50 in December and will be eligible to play on the senior tour, where he will be allowed to use a buggy if required.