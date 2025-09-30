US golf legend Tom Watson ‘ashamed’ of ‘rude’ American crowd at Ryder Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Watson, the eight-time major winner and former Ryder Cup captain, has congratulated the victorious European team and apologised for the “rude” behaviour of the American crowd at Bethpage Black.

Europe’s thrilling victory over the USA was marred by incidents involving fans and spectators abusing the visiting players, particularly Rory McIlroy, with his wife Erica Stoll having a beer thrown over her and an MC standing down after leading an offensive chant about the Masters champion.

Watson, who is one of the greatest American golfers of all time and won three Ryder Cups in his illustrious career, posted on social media stating that he was “ashamed” of the scenes that unfolded across the three days of play at the New York course.

open image in gallery Watson has won three Ryder Cups in his illustrious career ( PA )

“I’d like to congratulate [Europe] on their victory,” Watson said. “Your team play for the first few days was sensational. More importantly, I’d like to apologize for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage.

“As a former player, captain and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened.”

McIlroy was targeted with abuse throughout a chaotic day two in a fourballs match alongside Shane Lowry, while a video surfaced online of the Northern Irishman consoling his wife and wiping the top of her hat after a beer had been thrown over her.

McIlroy was subjected to heckling and personal insults and was followed by the police on Saturday and Sunday. After Europe’s win, he revealed the extent of the abuse he had received and said “there was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behaviour”.

“I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf,” McIlroy said. “I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy hit out at unacceptable crowd behaviour after his wife was struck by a beer at the Ryder Cup ( PA )

“It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people. Sometimes this week we didn’t see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. We will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable.

“Come and support your team. I think if I was an American, I would be annoyed … I didn’t hear a lot of shouts for Scottie [Scheffler] today, but I heard a lot of shouts against me. It’s like, support your players. That’s the thing.

“It was a rough week for all of us. But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance and how we played. I chirped back a few times because it got to me a few times, but we tried to handle everything that came our way with class and poise, and for the most part, I felt like we did that.”