Tommy Fleetwood hailed for ‘class’ response to heartbreaking play-off loss

Tommy Fleetwood has been praised as a “class act” for his reaction to narrowly missing out on victory at the Canadian Open.

The Englishman was edged out in a play-off by Canada’s Nick Taylor in Toronto as the 35-year-old became the first home winner of the event in nearly 70 years.

The pair had finished locked together at 17-under after four rounds, one shot ahead of Fleetwood’s compatriots Tyrell Hatton and Aaron Rai and CT Pan of Taiwan, and matched each other across the first three play-off holes.

But Taylor sank a long eagle putt on the fourth play-off hole to claim the biggest victory of his career so far, prompting wild celebrations from the home crowd despite rainy conditions at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

“I don’t think it’s going to sink in for quite some time what happened today,” said Taylor, whose winning putt was the longest of his career.

Fleetwood could take confidence from a timely performance ahead of the US Open, which begins on Thursday.

The 32-year-old will hope to again contend in Los Angeles as he continues to seek a maiden major triumph.

“Thank you Canada for an amazing atmosphere,” Fleetwood tweeted after missing out in the play-off.

“Congrats [Nick Taylor], what an unbelievable 3 days of golf you’ve just played and what a moment for you and your country!

“We’ll start again tomorrow. See you at work.”

Fleetwood’s reaction was praised widely on social media, with 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman among those wishing the Merseysider luck at the third major of the year.

“Class. Great week, Tommy,” Immelman replied to Fleetwood. “Go get ‘em at LACC.”

The US Open begins on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday 18 June.

It will be the first time that the event has been held at the Los Angeles Country Club course as the tournament returns to the California city after 75 years away.