A champagne-spraying golfer was wiped out by a security guard who didn’t recognise him at the climax of the Canadian Open.

Adam Hadwin ran on to the 18th green to celebrate with compatriot Nick Taylor, who had edged Tommy Fleetwood in a dramatic play-off with a 72-foot eagle putt to clinch the trophy and the $1.62m cheque.

But Hadwin’s effort to soak his friend was cut short by an attentive security guard, who tackled him to the ground, apparently unaware he was taking out the world No 75 men’s golfer.

“Put it in the Louvre!” Tweeted Hadwin later than night alongside a picture of the security guard’s tackle, having seen the funny side.

His wife, Jessica Hadwin, also enjoyed the moment. “Omg I can’t handle these different angles,” she tweeted. “The security guard’s laser focus on his target. Adam’s commitment to the giant bottle of champagne. So many things to take in with every new POV.”

British golfer Tyrell Hatton tweeted: “Praying for Adam Hadwin, what a tackle.”

Adam Hadwin is wiped out by security at the Canadian Open (AP)

Taylor became the first Canadian to win the tournament since 1954. The raucous crowd in Toronto willed the ball into the hole as Taylor hit the longest putt of his PGA Tour career, securing his third PGA Tour victory.

Taylor said after the tournament: “I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home. This is the most incredible feeling.”

A strong outing for Tommy Fleetwood looked like he might land his first PGA Tour victory, but it was not to be. He will now go ahead to the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club with fresh impetus.

“I played great today, even though I missed some chances, if you like, on those playoff holes,” Fleetwood said. “Yeah, it was close. I just have to take the positives from it and start practicing tomorrow. I got a major next week. So can’t dwell on it too much.”