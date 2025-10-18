Tommy Fleetwood in contention after lucky break on 18th hole in Dehli

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Fleetwood benefited from a lucky break off a tree lining Delhi Golf Club to finish with a birdie and sit two off the lead heading into the DP World India Championship's final day.

The Ryder Cup winner had just carded his first bogey in 37 holes after three-putting the short 17th from 35 feet when he pulled his approach to the par-five last.

His ball looked in danger of being lost in the thick vegetation only for it to clatter a branch deep in the trees and rebound close to the front fringe from where he almost holed a chip for eagle.

A 69 and 15-under total left him in touching distance of Japan's Keita Nakajima, who had a brilliant bogey-free seven-under 65, but Fleetwood was frustrated by his form on the greens.

"It was a shame because my pace was pretty rubbish all day but I felt I'd held out so well," said the Southport golfer, who is looking for his first win on the DP World Tour since January 2024, having made his PGA Tour breakthrough in August's Tour Championship.

"I'm not going to be negative about it, I know I've got to do a bit of work on it but I've done so much good so far.

"Two behind is close enough where I'm still in control of it a little bit."

Fleetwood's Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry turned in three under but played the back nine in level par, with a birdie at the last for a second successive 69 leaving him 14 under and three back in third.

"I got very frustrated on the back nine today. I started to hit very loose shots, made some silly mistakes," said the Irishman.

Another Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick had four birdies in his opening nine holes and finished with a five-under 67 to sit on 13 under.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy's best round of the week - 68 to get to 10 under - saw him limit himself to just one bogey but he found himself seven back, further off the lead than when he started.

The world number two accepts chasing down the leaders is unlikely.

"If I shoot a low one tomorrow I could post a score and see what happens but I'd say I'm probably two shots too far behind to have a realistic chance," he said.

The Northern Irishman spent Friday night at an event on stage in his Masters green jacket alongside national cricketing hero Sachin Tendulkar.

"To be out there on stage with a living legend in Sachin and just to hear him talk a little bit about his career was really enjoyable for me and it's always nice for an excuse to put on the green jacket every now and then," he added.

