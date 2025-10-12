Tiger Woods’ golf return unclear after back surgery in latest injury set-back
It is the second time the former world number one has undergone back surgery in just over a year
Tiger Woods has undergone back surgery to address a collapsed disc in his spine in the 49-year-old’s latest injury set-back as he bids to return to the PGA Tour.
The 15-time major winner said he had lumbar disk replacement surgery on Friday and although it was deemed “successful”, it is unclear when he will return.
“After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with Doctors and Surgeons to have tests taken,” Woods said in a statement.
“The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.”
It is the second time Woods has undergone back surgery in just over a year, having had an operation on his lumbar spine in September 2024 to relieve a nerve impingement of his lower back.
It adds to a growing list of injuries that Woods has had to deal with after he ruptured his left Achilles while training and practicing at home in March this year.
Woods has not featured since The Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2024.
He planned to make a comeback for The Genesis Invitational earlier this year but pulled out due to the death of his mother the week before.
His only golfing appearances this year have been in the new TGL indoor competition.
Includes reporting from PA