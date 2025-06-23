Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Fleetwood was left furious with himself after throwing away a golden opportunity to finally end his long wait for a maiden victory on the PGA Tour.

Fleetwood took a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the Travelers Championship on Sunday, and led by two shots going into the final three holes. But a bogey on 16 and again on 18 – where he missed a six foot putt for par and a play-off – opened the door for US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, who finished with a nerveless birdie to spark wild scenes among the partisan crowd in Connecticut.

The result means Fleetwood, 34, retains his unwanted record of the most top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour since 1983 without claiming a title, with 42.

“I feel like from where I was, I should at least be in a play-off,” Fleetwood said. “I didn’t really feel like I hit that many bad shots execution-wise, just sort of a couple of bad decisions and didn’t clean ’em up, which is pretty poor and things that I have to work on.”

He added: “I haven’t been in this situation for a while. When it sort of calms down – I am upset now, I am angry – but when it calms down, I will look at the things that I did well and look at the things that I can learn from.

“I did plenty of things well enough this week to win, but I didn’t do that and it hurts.”

open image in gallery Tommy Fleetwood suffered a late collapse in Connecticut (Jessica Hill/AP) ( AP )

Henley chipped in from the edge of the green on the 18th to secure a tie for second with Fleetwood at 14 under.

Harris English and Australian Jason Day finished at 13 under in a tie for fourth.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Masters champion Rory McIlroy both shot five-under-par final rounds to get to 12 under and finish in a share of sixth place.

Newly crowned US Open champion JJ Spaun had the best round of the day, starting off at the 10th, as he carded a seven-under 63 to climb up into the top 15.

Viktor Hovland had earlier withdrawn on the third hole of his final round because of a neck injury.

additional reporting by PA