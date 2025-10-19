Tommy Fleetwood reveals how son inspired latest success at DP World India Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Fleetwood held off Japan's Keita Nakajima to secure a two-shot victory in the DP World India Championship - and celebrated an eighth DP World Tour win with son Frankie on the 18th green.

Ryder Cup winner Fleetwood - who had ended his long wait for a first PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup in August - produced a superb seven-under final round of 65 to finish at 22-under in Delhi.

Nakajima had been two strokes ahead going into Sunday, but could only manage three birdies as he signed for a 69. He ended two ahead of a three-man group of Ireland's Shane Lowry, Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick and South African Thriston Lawrence, who also made 65 - which included an eagle on the 14th.

open image in gallery Tommy Fleetwood continued his fine form with an eighth DP World Tour win ( AFP via Getty Images )

New Zealand's Daniel Hillier had looked to also be in contention after going into the turn six-under for the day - only for a double-bogey seven on the par-five 14th to scupper his chances, with more dropped shots at the next and then again on 18.

open image in gallery Daniel Hillier threatened something spectacular before running into trouble on the 14th ( Getty Images )

Masters champion Rory McIlroy placed in a tie for 26th at 11 under, finishing with a final round of 71, which had two bogeys on the front nine and another at the 14th.

Fleetwood, who rattled off four successive birdies from the seventh, was happy to get another long overdue individual tournament victory under his belt - and make the most of a special family moment.

"I had said for all the good that has happened this year, a couple of things have disappointed me, that my DP World Tour sort of has, so another win feels great," the Southport golfer said in an interview with the DP World Tour.

open image in gallery Tommy Fleetwood closed out a fine victory ( AFP via Getty Images )

"We were at home last week and we were driving the buggy. I think we were playing golf together, and he [Frankie] just said randomly, 'do you know what you've never done?'

"He said, 'you've never won a tournament and I've been able to run on to the 18th green'. I was like, 'I'm writing that down', so I had that written down all week.

"It was just another opportunity really, there is going to be many more times where I hopefully get the chance to do that.

"But all day today, I had in my mind could I put myself in a position where I can actually make that moment happen?

"It is just one of those little things, it means a lot to me. It means so much to me. That was really cool, that is what I wanted to do all day."

PA