Tour Championship prediction, best bets & golf odds
Follow our golf betting tips as the Tour Championship takes place in Atlanta, Georgia
Tour Championship tips:
The top 30 PGA players are back in action again on Thursday as the Tour Championship takes place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Fresh from two out of three tips coming in at the BMW Championship last week, the pressure is on to follow it up with another win this weekend.
Scottie Scheffler’s win made him the highest-ranked American, and Tommy Fleetwood carried on his impressive record of top 10 finishes.
Golf betting sites have Scheffler as short as 1/10 to finish in the top 10, and Fleetwood is also odds-on for another strong performance.
Scheffler is the overwhelming favourite to win his sixth tournament of the year, while Rory McIlroy and Fleetwood are also strong contenders in the latest golf betting odds.
The Englishman, who finished fourth in Maryland, has now gone 163 events on the PGA Tour without a win, but his recent form suggests he’s getting closer to ending his drought.
He finished second at the Travelers Championship in June and has enjoyed third and fourth-place finishes in his last two outings. Could this finally be his time? With a record $40m purse, it wouldn’t be a bad one to win.
Tour Championship tips: Scheffler to win again
Scheffler won at the East Lake Golf Club 12 months ago, by four shots from fellow American Collin Morikawa, while McIlroy has won three times at the course, most recently in 2022, when he finished one shot ahead of Scheffler and Im Sung-jae.
It’s hard to see beyond Scheffler, who has been in outstanding form in 2025, and it seems only fitting that he finishes top of the field again. Betting sites have made him favourite for a reason and we’re inclined to agree with the bookies on this one.
He leads the rankings by a country mile from McIlroy, but with the format changing this year, there is no benefit to his current position with all players starting the tournament at even par.
The best performer over the four rounds will win the FedExCup and a huge $10 million payout.
Tour Championship prediction 1: Scottie Scheffler to win - 13/8 Bet365
Tour Championship prediction: Spaun to end the season on a high
J.J. Spaun has finished in the top five on five occasions in 2025 and is enjoying his career-best season to date, which includes winning the US Open back in June.
He has lost two playoffs, including at the recent FedEx St. Jude Championship, when he lost out to Justin Rose, and betting apps are offering 9/2 on him finishing in the top five this time around.
He has finished second in the automatic qualifying for the Ryder Cup and would love to cap the season off with another impressive finish.
Tour Championship prediction 2: JJ Spaun to finish in the top five - 9/2 Unibet
Please gamble responsibly
When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.
Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.
Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.
But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.
