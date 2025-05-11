Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka set for final-round shootout at Truist Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka share the lead heading into the final round of the Truist Championship in Philadelphia.

The Ryder Cup colleagues are 14-under-par, three strokes ahead of American duo Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell, who had topped the leaderboard at the PGA Tour event after the first two rounds.

Hideki Matsuyama was a further stroke behind with Rory McIlroy in a group on eight-under-par, six strokes off the pace.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy is six shots back ( PA )

Lowry opened his round with a pair of birdies en route to a 67, Straka going one better with a 66.

McIlroy hit just three of 14 fairways in his 69, which included three birdies in a row from the fourth.

He followed that with a double bogey at the seventh and another dropped shot at the eighth, a birdie at the 10th breaking up a run of pars on his remaining holes.

Tommy Fleetwood is on seven-under-par after a 67, but fellow Englishman Justin Rose, who was last in the 72-man field after a second round 77, withdrew before his third round due to illness.

The Masters runner-up said on X he had been “progressively ill over the last few days” and wanted to focus on his recovery ahead of the US PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday.

