Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka set for final-round shootout at Truist Championship
The Ryder Cup colleagues have a three-stroke advantage with Rory McIlroy six shots off the pace
Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka share the lead heading into the final round of the Truist Championship in Philadelphia.
The Ryder Cup colleagues are 14-under-par, three strokes ahead of American duo Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell, who had topped the leaderboard at the PGA Tour event after the first two rounds.
Hideki Matsuyama was a further stroke behind with Rory McIlroy in a group on eight-under-par, six strokes off the pace.
Lowry opened his round with a pair of birdies en route to a 67, Straka going one better with a 66.
McIlroy hit just three of 14 fairways in his 69, which included three birdies in a row from the fourth.
He followed that with a double bogey at the seventh and another dropped shot at the eighth, a birdie at the 10th breaking up a run of pars on his remaining holes.
Tommy Fleetwood is on seven-under-par after a 67, but fellow Englishman Justin Rose, who was last in the 72-man field after a second round 77, withdrew before his third round due to illness.
The Masters runner-up said on X he had been “progressively ill over the last few days” and wanted to focus on his recovery ahead of the US PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday.
