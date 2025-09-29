Trump responds as Rory McIlroy taunts president over Ryder Cup victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump offered his congratulations to Europe’s Ryder Cup team after Rory McIlroy led a chant playfully taunting the US president after their victory over the US at Bethpage Black.

After Europe held off a comeback from the US team to win on American soil for the first time since 2012, McIlroy picked up a song from the terraces as he led his teammates on a rendition of “Are you watching, Donald Trump?”

Trump, who is an avid golf fan, had flown in to watch Friday’s opening matches, although his presence on the Bethpage Black course was unable to inspire the US team as Europe stormed into an early lead that they would build on heading into Sunday’s singles.

Trump did not attend the Ryder Cup across the weekend, but in a post on his Truth Social platform, he replied to the European chant and said: “Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations!”

Trump’s presence at Bethpage Black had raised the atmosphere on Friday, which then turned nasty towards the Europeans on Saturday and Sunday as many players, including McIlroy, were subjected to heckling and personal insults.

McIlroy hit out against the behaviour of some fans following Europe’s victory on Sunday, with the Northern Irishman saying that the “unacceptable” abuse had gone too far after his wife Erica Stoll had a beer thrown towards her.

“It was a rough week for all of us,” McIlroy said. “But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance and how we played.

“I chirped back a few times because it got to me a few times. But we tried to handle everything that came our way with class and poise, and for the most part, I felt like we did that.”