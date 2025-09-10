Tyrrell Hatton reveals booze-fuelled celebrations with Jon Rahm after securing Ryder Cup place

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyrrell Hatton has recounted how an “aggressive” and “horrible” booze-fuelled night out ended with him vomiting on himself in a hotel bed after securing an automatic Ryder Cup place on Team Europe.

The LIV Golf star, currently No 25 in the world rankings, achieved one of his primary goals for the season after finishing inside the top six to secure a place on Luke Donald’s team for Bethpage Black later this month.

Hatton, who played a limited number of events to contribute to the points list due to his LIV commitments, expected to drop out after finishing tied-16th at The Open at Portrush.

But Donald telephoned one half of what became ‘Team Angry’, with Jon Rahm, in Rome two years ago to inform him that his teammates had not secured enough points at the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship and that he was back for a fourth Ryder Cup appearance.

Rahm, who Hatton plays alongside for Legion XVIII, clinched the LIV Golf individual championship in Indianapolis, despite losing in a play-off to Sebastian Munoz, to inspire a wild night out.

“That was a very nice phone call to receive, and I was very – yeah, I was over the moon to be honest. So Jon had just won the individual, so we had a bit of a tear-up. Yeah, that was a messy night,” Hatton remembered ahead of this week’s BMW PGA Championship, an event he won in 2020.

“I do not want to feel that bad the next day. That was aggressive. I won't go into details of what state that I woke up to.

open image in gallery Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton play on the same LIV Golf team ( AP )

“When I actually got back into the room, I fell across the bed sideways, and face down in that position, and then I had woken myself up throwing up in that position. And I had then fallen back asleep in that position, and then as I'd woken up, I had gotten sick all down my arms, both sides, all down my shirt.

“I get off the bed and walk around to the bathroom, look in the mirror, and I'm sick in my face, in my beard. How I set an alarm to make a flight in a few hours' time, I don't know.

“But yeah, then waking up in a slightly more sober state was horrendous, and having to clean up that.

open image in gallery Hatton (left) and Rahm (right) both shot 65 at Carnoustie on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship ( PA Wire )

“I ended up calling Emily [Hatton’s wife], ‘I don't know what to do’. I was rushing to make the room somewhat acceptable before leaving.

“I ended up stripping in the bed, leaving some cash and a note, saying I was ‘really sorry, I was sick in the bed in the night, please throw it in the trash’. I feel like I did the right thing but obviously in a pretty bad state.

“I don't ever want to get to that state again to be honest. It ended up being fun. I fell asleep at the table and then I ended up getting woken up and everyone had basically left. It just shows I was good craic at the end of the night, anyway.”

And the celebrations with Rahm and Legion XVIII involved a heavy menu of drinks.

open image in gallery Legion XIII won the LIV Golf team championship in 2024 ( AP )

“I had like six glasses of wine at dinner, and then I had a double gin and tonic, drunk that at a very normal rate,” Hatton detailed. “And then Jon was deciding what he wanted and he said Disaronno Sours, and I was like, perfect, go on them.

“They go down very easily. And then I was starting the chant of basically getting someone to down it, which then every cocktail that then followed was a shot.

“So we then ran out of Disaronno Sour. The guy at the bar made some hazelnut sour which wasn't great and there was a few of them. Then there was a margarita and then there was a strawberry vodka thing. God, it was aggressive. It was horrible. But I mean, it was funny at the time.”

Hatton then bemoaned his propensity to vomit after drinking a substantial amount when relaxing.

“I was shouting at the toilet that night,” Hatton recalled. “Yeah, it happens quite often when I drink too much. Some people just aren’t sick but I guess I’m one of those people that it just has to come out.

open image in gallery Rahm and Hatton were a formidable partnership at the Ryder Cup in 2023 ( Getty Images )

“I'd like to think that we would celebrate pretty well [if Europe retain the Ryder Cup], and there is a good chance I will be throwing up. But yeah, hopefully I'm not like falling asleep and I can enjoy most of the night with everyone.”

Hatton is playing his first two rounds at the BMW PGA Championship this week alongside Europe teammate Robert MacIntyre, and New Zealander Ryan Fox, hinting at a potential partnership in New York.

Having linked up with Rahm and Viktor Hovland at Marco Simone for 2.5 out of three available points, Hatton laughed at the potential dynamic between himself and similarly expressive MacIntyre at Bethpage Black: “Be a good amount of moaning, wouldn't it? Be awful.”