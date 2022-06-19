US Open golf 2022 LIVE: Final round scores and latest updates as Matt Fitzpatrick shares Sunday lead
A star-studded US Open leaderboard promises a thrilling finale at Brookline Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm hunting down Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris
The final round of the US Open 2022 is here with Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick sharing the lead at -4 at Brookline, while defending champion Jon Rahm is in striking distance just one shot behind.
Blustery, testing conditions have ensured the Country Club has shown its teeth throughout the week, with just nine players under par, including Rory McIlroy, who battled through a torrid third round to remain in contention at -1 despite opening up yesterday with a three over par score for his first seven holes. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler briefly got to -6 when he holed out from 102 yards for an eagle on the eighth, but the American fell away sharply, producing double bogey on the short 11th with two more bogeys following, though the Masters champion is just two back and primed to capitalise should the leaders slip. Among the other names to watch are home favourite Keegan Bradley, a former PGA Championship winner, who is two-under, as is Canada’s Adam Hadwin, and those at one-under and hoping to surge up the leaderboard include Sam Burns and Joel Dahmen.
“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about it [winning]. It would just mean the world,” said Fitzpatrick, who could become the first non-American to win both the US Amateur and US Open. “It’s a special place for me and to go one step further and win a US Open round here would be even more special. The US amateur was one of the biggest achievements in my career and still is, and if I won a major here it would definitely overtake it. My family are in town, I’ve got a couple of friends here as well and the family I am staying with are fun as well, so I’ll have plenty of distractions which will be good with a late tee-time. I’m excited to give myself another chance in a major just a month later, I am just really proud with the way I played.” Follow all the action from the fourth and final round of the US Open below:
US Open final round hole locations
Here we go then, let’s hope for a good one!
The hole locations are available to look at below.
Will we see some complaints or do the USGA fancy a tear up on the back nine unlike traditional US Open set-ups.
US Open 2022: Final round underway
The first group in the final round are underway, Harris English (+10) and amateur Stewart Hagestad (+12) will hope to enjoy the next four to five hours before putting their feet up and watching the conclusion of the US Open.
Matt Fitzpatrick revels in new-found status as one of golf’s big hitters
Matt Fitzpatrick revelled in his new-found status as one of golf’s big hitters as he played his way into contention for the second major in succession.
A month after finishing fifth in the US PGA Championship, Fitzpatrick is poised to challenge on the back nine on a Sunday at the US Open at Brookline, the scene of his US Amateur triumph in 2013.
And it was achieved partly in thanks to his increased length off the tee, the 27-year-old from Sheffield averaging 317.7 yards in driving distance, two yards ahead of playing partner and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson.
“It was a little bit weird,” Fitzpatrick admitted. “I’ll be honest, when I saw I was playing with DJ, part of me was thinking, ‘Don’t try and go after it when DJ hits’. Like, don’t try and keep up, because I know I’ve got some extra length.
“Hitting the drives I hit this week so far and seeing where he’s hit his has been quite eye-opening for me. It’s great for me to give me more confidence going into the rest of the year, the next five years.
“I’ve just got to try and hopefully just take advantage more of it. If now on paper I’m hitting it past DJ, you look at the success he’s had, if I can emulate that, then I’ll be a very happy man.”
Seamus Power reacts to round of 70 to sit +1 at US Open
“That got me going on the right path heading into the back nine,” Power said. “I need more of the same on Sunday and hopefully I can finish a little stronger.
“I am going to have to play a little bit better and hopefully if a couple of putts drop you never know.”
US PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas was accidentally introduced as Justin Thompson on the first tee and was then overheard expressing his frustration after being denied a drop from near a drain in the fourth fairway.
“That’s what pisses me off, because so many other people would lie about being able to hit that, but it’s just like, I’m not going to hit it (the drain),” Thomas complained. “That’s bull****, man.”
Speaking after a round of 72 left him three over par, Thomas said: “I called an official to get a ruling on it, and in the spirit of the game I wasn’t going to hit the drain.
“I felt like I very easily could have told her (the rules official) that I was going to and gotten a free drop, but I wasn’t.”
Will Zalatoris reacts to lead heading into final round of US Open
“After the US PGA that was a bitter pill to swallow, but I feel good about my game,” Zalatoris said.
“Tomorrow is going to be no simple test, you look at the major champions on the leaderboard and this course is a beast. The job is not even close to being done.”
Will Zalatoris sets testing clubhouse target as winds play havoc at US Open
Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the 2013 US Amateur at Brookline, was just a shot behind with four holes remaining
Matt Fitzpatrick hoping Brookline ‘edge’ can secure US Open title
Matt Fitzpatrick believes his previous success at Brookline gives him the edge over his rivals heading into the final round of the 122nd US Open.
Nine years after winning the US Amateur title at the same Massachusetts venue, Fitzpatrick shares the 54-hole lead with American Will Zalatoris, a shot ahead of defending champion Jon Rahm.
World number one Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley and Adam Hadwin are two shots off the pace, with Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and Joel Dahmen another stroke back and the last of just nine players in red figures.
Matt Fitzpatrick hoping Brookline ‘edge’ can secure first major title
He won the US Amateur title at the Country Club nine years ago
Matt Fitzpatrick takes share of lead into final round of US Open
Matt Fitzpatrick will take a share of the lead into the final round of the US Open as he seeks a first major title and historic Brookline double.
Defending champion Jon Rahm looked set to finish an eventful day on top of the leaderboard when he birdied the 14th, 15th and 17th to take the outright lead, only to run up a double bogey on the 18th.
Rahm was unlucky to catch a fairway bunker with a well-struck drive, but then drilled his second shot into the face of the hazard and found more sand in front of the green with his third.
The resulting six dropped the Ryder Cup star back to three under par, a shot behind Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris, who had overcome the blustery conditions to shoot 68 and 67 respectively.
For the second major in succession, England’s Fitzpatrick will contest the closing round from the final group, having partnered Mito Pereira in the US PGA at Southern Hills last month.
Matt Fitzpatrick takes share of lead into final round of US Open
The Englishman will compete on Sunday from the final group alongside Will Zalatoris
