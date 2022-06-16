US Open 2022 LIVE: Tee times, leaderboard and latest updates as LIV Golf players take to the course
Follow all the action from the opening round at Brookline as Rory McIlroy and defending US Open champion Jon Rahm are among the early starters
Follow live scores and updates from the US Open at Brookline as the third major of the season gets underway amid the “black cloud” of the LIV Golf series. It’s already been a momentous week for the sport, as the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed competition began at Centurion Club, while the loyal supporters of the PGA Tour Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas put on a show at the Canadian Open. It sets up what should be a thrilling week, as the two opposing sides of golf’s civil war come head to head at The Country Club.
McIlroy, who held off the challenge of the PGA Championship winner Thomas to win the title in Ontario last week, is the favourite ahead of the US Open as he looks to end his major drought. The 33-year-old has played some sparkling golf at the previous two majors this season and is feeling confident he has the game to string together a consistent four rounds. The four-time major winner is also set to be challenged by defending champion Jon Rahm, who is among the early starters, as well as the Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.
Elsewhere, there will be plenty of interest in the LIV Golf contingent, particularly Phil Mickelson, just days after the rebel players were banned by the PGA Tour. Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed are among those to sign up to the controversial event and the reception they receive will be another talking point on what is set to be an eventful week. Follow live scores and updates from the US Open, below:
Mickelson aiming for golf history amid criticism
Phil Mickelson arrived at the US Open and was immediately on the back foot as he expressed his “deepest sympathy” to the families of those who lost loved ones in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the wake of stinging criticism of his decision to join LIV Golf.
The six-time major winner has the chance to complete golf’s grand slam this week but it is the fallout of his involvement in the Saudi-backed series that has dominated the build up.
“That’s going to be a challenge, right. It’s the most difficult test in golf,” said Mickelson, who shot 10 over par to finish in a tie for 33rd last week in his first event since February.
“I think it was important for me to have a little bit of competitive golf last week and identify some of the areas of weakness. It was one of the worst putting tournaments I’ve had in years.
On the reception he expects to receive at Brookline, Mickelson said of the Boston crowd: “I think that their excitement and energy is what creates such a great atmosphere, so whether it’s positive or negative towards me directly, I think it’s going to provide an incredible atmosphere to hold this championship.
“I think it’s going to be a great event, and the people here have a lot to do with that.”
McIlroy in confident mood ahead of US Open
McIlroy gets his opening round underway at 12:40pm and the World No 3 arrives at Brookline in confident form following his victory at the Canadian Open last weekend.
“It certainly puts a pep in your step. It gives you a lot of confidence,” McIlroy, who is the last player (in 2014) to win on the PGA Tour and claim a major the following week, said of his victory in Ontario.
“Going into last week, even coming off Memorial where I didn’t have my best week, I still knew my game was there. I still knew that I was playing well but I think it was the fashion in which I won last week that gave me the most pride.
“I got a lead early in the back nine. Lost that lead. Was tied with two holes to go, and then I showed some really good resilience and birdied the last two holes to get the job done.
“I did the same thing in 2019 going into the US Open at Pebble Beach and played pretty well there. I didn’t play well enough to live with Gary (Woodland) that week, but I feel everything is certainly trending in the right direction, and I’m happy with where my game is at.”
How to watch the US Open
The action will be shown on Sky Sports, with both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf carrying the coverage. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
How to watch the US Open on TV and online
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tournament
US Open tips
Matt Fitzpatrick - 18/1: Leading the English charge is Fitzpatrick, who is on an upward trajectory in 2022 that has seen an impressive T14 at the Masters followed up by his best-ever major finish of T5 at last month’s US Open. In addition to being in the form of his life, the Sheffield native has history at Brookline as not only one of the few players in the field to play at the course since its redesign but also a champion at the venue, having won the 2013 US Amateur Championship here. His ability to avoid bogeys is a key trait at any US Open and he feels ready to step into elite company.
US Open tips
Xander Schauffele - 14/1: His consistency at the majors in general, but the US Open specifically, is remarkable. The California native has never failed to place in his US Open career - with an incredible record that reads 5-6-3-5-7 - and he thrives on the tougher test this tournament presents, so an each-way return at least feels almost guaranteed. He got back in the winner’s circle at the Zurich Classic in April, finished a solid 13th at the US PGA and, with no discernible weakness in his game, he feels like a major winner in waiting.
US Open tips
By Luke Baker
Jon Rahm - 11/1: The defending champion looks to have a live chance to emulate Brooks Koepka in 2018 by winning back-to-back US Opens. This tournament is generally won by a brilliant driver and Rahm might just be the best in the world with that club in his hand - his blend of power and precision seeing him lead the total driving charts (a combination of fairways and distance) and sit top of the PGA Tour rankings for strokes-gained off-the-tee. He hits a huge amount of greens and although he’s only had modest results this season, he’s a proven major performer and an incredible competitor with the ability to bounce back.
US Open can’t escape ‘black cloud’ of golf’s civil war
The subplots make this one of the most anticipated US Opens in recent memory, and a course renowned for one of the sport’s great battles is now playing host to a fight for its very future. The 156 players competing for a place in history will be front and centre over the course of the next four days, but the Saudi incursion won’t be forced into the background either. There is too much at stake and, with both sides refusing to cede any ground, the fissure running through golf’s heart is only getting deeper by the day.
US Open scene-setter by Tom Kershaw
US Open can’t escape ‘black cloud’ of golf’s civil war
After hosting one of the most infamous Ryder Cups in history, Brookline is now the battleground in the power struggle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the US Open at Brookline, as the third major of the season gets underway amid the “black cloud” of the LIV Golf series. It’s already been a momentous week for the sport, as the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed competition began at Centurion Club, while the loyal supporters of the PGA TourRory McIlroy and Justin Thomas put on a show at the Canadian Open. It sets up what should be a thrilling week, as the two opposing sides of golf’s civil war come head to head at The Country Club.
McIlroy, who held off the challenge of the PGA Championship winner Thomas to win the title in Montreal last week, is the favourite ahead of the US Open as he looks to end his major drought. The 33-year-old has played some sparkling golf at the previous two majors this season and is feeling confident he has the game to string together a consistent four rounds. The four-time major winner is also set to be challenged by defending champion Jon Rahm, who is among the early starters, as well as the Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.
Elsewhere, there will be plenty of interest in the LIV Golf contingent, particularly Phil Mickelson, just days after the rebel players were banned by the PGA Tour. Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed are among those to sign up to the controversial event and the reception they receive will be another talking point on what is set to be an eventful week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies