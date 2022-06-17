✕ Close Justin Thomas: It's sad LIV Golf is overshadowing US Open

Rory McIlroy is in contention at the US Open with the Irishman part of a five-man pack sitting one shot back of Canada’s Adam Hadwin after the first round.

It was a disastrous round for Phil Mickelson, who continues to struggle, with his performance hinting at why he made the switch to the lucrative and controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Matt Fitzpatrick is a shot further back and previously won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013, while a series of surprise names figured prominently at the top of the leaderboard, with Englishman Callum Tarren, Swede David Lingmerth, American Joel Dahmen and South Africa’s MJ Daffue also just one behind.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, who needed two balls to birdie the last hole after two kids stole the one he used for his tee shot, was level with PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas among a group sitting three shots back of Hadwin.

“Even though I’m standing up here slightly frustrated that I bogeyed the last, it’s a great start to the tournament,” said McIlroy. “Just basically did everything that you need to do at a US Open.”

