US Open golf 2022 LIVE: Second round leaderboard, scores and latest updates with Rory McIlroy in contention
Follow all the action at Brookline in the second round of the third major of the year
Rory McIlroy is in contention at the US Open with the Irishman part of a five-man pack sitting one shot back of Canada’s Adam Hadwin after the first round.
It was a disastrous round for Phil Mickelson, who continues to struggle, with his performance hinting at why he made the switch to the lucrative and controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Matt Fitzpatrick is a shot further back and previously won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013, while a series of surprise names figured prominently at the top of the leaderboard, with Englishman Callum Tarren, Swede David Lingmerth, American Joel Dahmen and South Africa’s MJ Daffue also just one behind.
Defending champion Jon Rahm, who needed two balls to birdie the last hole after two kids stole the one he used for his tee shot, was level with PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas among a group sitting three shots back of Hadwin.
“Even though I’m standing up here slightly frustrated that I bogeyed the last, it’s a great start to the tournament,” said McIlroy. “Just basically did everything that you need to do at a US Open.”
Follow all the action live on day two with live scores and reaction
Phil Mickelson reacts to dismal US Open start
Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson could get used to playing less than 72 holes at tournaments.
Lefty claimed the new LIV Golf Invitational Series appealed due to the 54-hole format after being paid hundreds of millions of dollars by the Saudis.
Mickelson now looks set to play just 36 holes at the U.S. Open this week after a dismal eight-over round of 78, leaving him in a tie for 144th place among 154 golfers.
“I really enjoyed the test; I think it’s just a spectacular golf course,” Mickelson said. “I just really struggled with the putter the first few holes, just like I did last week.”
US Open 2022
Matt Fitzpatrick chasing Boston double after bright start at US Open
Matt Fitzpatrick had his sights set on a Boston double as he headed into the second round of the US Open in contention for a maiden major title.
Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013 and enjoyed plenty of “home” support nine years later as he carded an opening 68 to lie two shots off the lead held by Canada’s Adam Hadwin.
Hadwin’s 66 left him one shot clear of a five-strong group which included four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and England’s Callum Tarren.
Fitzpatrick, who is hoping to emulate Jack Nicklaus in winning the US Amateur and US Open on the same course, said: “I love being in Boston and everyone in the crowd has made me feel very welcome from when I was here nine years ago.
Matt Fitzpatrick chasing Boston double after bright start at US Open
The Englishman carded an opening 68 to lie two shots off the lead held by Canada’s Adam Hadwin at Brookline.
US Open 2022: Who’s out late for the second round?
The names to watch out for later this afternoon and throughout the evening.
Justin Rose is off to a good start at -2, with Bryson DeChambeau in the late group at 6:47pm (BST) starting on the back nine, with Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry and Louis Oosthuizen starting together at the same time but from the first.
Matt Fitzpatrick will be off at 6:36pm (BST) with Webb Simpson and Dustin Johnson, aiming to make it a sweet double at Brookline after his US Amateur success.
Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler is a star-studded group playing the back nine first from 6:25pm (BST), while Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau makes for compelling viewing a little earlier from 6:14pm (BST) off the first.
It will be interesting to see where leader Adam Hadwin finds himself when he tees off at 7:09pm (BST) too.
US Open 2022: Who’s out early for the second round?
Today should be fascinating as players make their move before the weekend, and even to make the cut - remember those?
Rory McIlroy is out at 12:40pm (BST), with Matsuyama and Schauffele, but they’ll start on the 10th.
Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm play together and start at 12:18pm (BST).
Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Max Homa is a tasty group from 12:29pm (BST).
The young guns of Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young and Will Zalatoris go out at 1:02pm (BST).
US Open tee times and groupings including Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson
Adam Hadwin takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the US Open after an intriguing first day at The Country Club in Brookline.
The Canadian shot an impressive round of 66 in the trickier afternoon conditions after Rory McIlroy had taken a share of the lead in the morning.
There are a host of major winners lurking in close pursuit, though, with conditions expected to become even more difficult throughout the tournament.
US Open tee times and groupings including Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second round in Brookline
Rory McIlroy in contention at US Open as Phil Mickelson unravels in first round
Rory McIlroy made no apologies for showing flashes of frustration even as he made an excellent start to his bid for a fifth major title in the 122nd US Open.
McIlroy carded a three-under-par 67 at Brookline to share second place with England’s Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth, Joel Dahmen and MJ Daffue, a shot behind Canada’s Adam Hadwin.
A month after an opening 65 in the US PGA, it was another welcome good start to a major for McIlroy after previous struggles, but it was not without incident as he slammed one club into a bunker and threw another down the fairway on his final hole.
After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par before a pushed tee shot on the fifth finished in thick rough on the edge of a bunker and left him struggling to take a stance in the sand, with the ball well above his feet.
From there McIlroy could only hack his second shot into another bunker a few yards in front of him, prompting a furious reaction which saw him twice slam his club into the sand.
Rory McIlroy in contention at US Open as Phil Mickelson unravels in first round
Adam Hadwin took a one-shot lead after an opening round of 66 at The Country Club
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies