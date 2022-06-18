✕ Close Justin Thomas: It's sad LIV Golf is overshadowing US Open

Follow all the latest latest updates and leaderboard moves from the third round of the US Open at Brookline, Massachusetts, after a host of big names got themselves in contention ahead of the weekend.

The Open champion Collin Morikawa led the way on Saturday morning alongside fellow American Joel Dahmen on five-under-par, but there were plenty of rivals in a tightly congested chasing pack, including world No3 Rory McIlroy and No2 Jon Rahm one shot back on -4. The world No1 Scottie Scheffler began two shots off the lead, while other notable chasers include the in-form Sam Burns (-2), Olympic champion Xander Schauffele (-1), and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick (-2), who won the US Open junior title at this venue.

Brookline has proved a challenging course so far and McIlroy illustrated exactly that on the third hole on Friday when he sent his approach into thick fescue grass, which he took three swipes to escape from before pulling off a brilliant 20-foot putt to limit the damage to a double bogey in an otherwise solid round. “I think I have to go out with the mindset this week that I’m going to try to win my first (major) again,” McIlroy said afterwards. “I’m playing as good a golf as I’ve played in a long time.”

