An eventful golfing year continues as a strong field heads to Los Angeles for the 2023 US Open.

For the first time, the Los Angeles Country Club hosts golf’s most punishing major as the event returns to the California city after 75 years away.

Unexpected news of the merger between the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour has altered the golfing landscape in the fortnight before the third major of the year, but players will have to focus on matters on the course with a difficult layout likely to test the field.

Matt Fitzpatrick will be hoping to produce his best golf as he bids to defend his US Open title, while Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka have already secured major victories this year and again could contend.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the US Open?

The 2023 US Open will be held at Los Angeles Country Club in California over four days, starting on Thursday 15 June and concluding on Sunday 18 June.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the US Open on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day’s play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app.

Coverage begins at 3pm BST on Thursday and Friday, before a 6pm start time for Round Three on Saturday. Final round coverage is scheduled to start at 5.30pm on Sunday.

Which LIV golfers are playing in Los Angeles?

While it may be that the breakaway LIV golfers are soon brought back into the PGA Tour fold after news of a surprise merger, for now the rebels remain away from most of the Tour’s events.

The start list for the US Open includes 15 of those who have elected to join the Saudi-backed series, including a number of former winners. Those competing are: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Sebastian Munoz, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, David Puig, Martin Kaymer.

Odds

Scottie Scheffler 11/2

Jon Rahm 8/1

Brooks Koepka 9/1

Rory McIlroy 9/1

Patrick Cantlay 12/1

Viktor Hovland 12/1

Xander Schauffele 14/1

Jordan Spieth 18/1

Cameron Smith 20/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 22/1

Tyrrell Hatton 22/1

Dustin Johnson 25/1