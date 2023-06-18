US Open leaderboard LIVE: Golf updates and final round tee times as Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler chase win
Rory McIlroy is in the frame to win the US Open and plays the final round alongside world No1 Scottie Scheffler as they chase overnight co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy is in contention to win the US Open and goes into the final round playing alongside the world No 1 Scottie Scheffler as they vie with the overnight leaders, Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark, at Los Angeles Country Club.
The former US Open champion Dustin Johnson and the Olympic champion Xander Schauffele are in the chasing pack looking to shoot low and get themselves in the mix.
McIlroy hasn’t won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla, which followed his Open title at Hoylake that year. It was hard to imagine he would go some nine years without another. He hasn’t exactly shined the last two weeks when he had a chance to win: he was tied for the 54-hole lead at the Memorial and shot 75 to finish four back; and then last week in the Canadian Open, he was two shots behind going into Sunday and shot 72 to finish five back. Will he break that trend today?
Follow all the action from the final round of the 123rd US Open below.
How to watch the US Open in the UK
Final round coverage is scheduled to start at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day’s play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app.
Final round tee times
Ryo Ishikawa has just teed off and got this US Open Sunday under way. Here’s a look at all the tee times for today’s final round:
US Open tee times: Schedule for fourth and final round at LA Country Club
Rory McIlroy is in the mix and plays the final round alongside world No1 Scottie Scheffler as they chase overnight co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark
Key tee times (all BST)
2157 Ryutaro Nagano (-4), Xander Schauffele (-5)
2208 Dustin Johnson (-5), Harris English (-6)
2219 Scottie Scheffler (-7), Rory McIlroy (-9)
2230 Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark (both -10)
Shot of the day yesterday
Minutes after Rickie Fowler holed from 70 feet for birdie on the 13th, Scheffler outdid him with a stunning eagle from 196 yards on the 17th.
South Korean Tom Kim equals US Open record
Tom Kim provided a strong indication of what was to come as records continued to tumble in the 123rd US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.
Kim equalled the tournament record when he raced to the turn in just 29 shots on Saturday, the 20-year-old from South Korea making birdies on the first, third, fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth.
Another birdie on the 10th took Kim to seven under for the day and four off the lead, but the back nine continued to provide a stiffer test and Kim dropped three shots in the space of four holes before eventually signing for a 66.
One of Kim’s dropped shots came at the par-three 15th, which had become the shortest hole in modern US Open history at just 80 yards.
South Korean Tom Kim equals US Open record
The 20-year-old from South Korea made birdies on the first, third, fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth.
Matt Fitzpatrick criticises US Open atmosphere
Not everyone is happy with the atmosphere in LA, with plenty of players commenting on the subdued nature of the spectators.
Rory McIlroy after a solid third round
“I feel pretty good,” McIlroy said. “The golf course definitely got a little trickier than the first couple of days.
“I felt like I played smart solid golf. It felt somewhat stress-free, if you can ever call golf at a US Open stress-free, but overall pretty pleased with how today went. I feel like I’m in a good spot going into tomorrow.”
Rory McIlroy one stroke behind Rickie Fowler going into US Open final round
Full story on round three at the US Open, which has set up the perfectly poised final day:
Rory McIlroy one stroke behind Rickie Fowler going into US Open final round
Halfway leader Rickie Fowler looked set to maintain his overnight advantage until three-putting the 18th.
What happened yesterday at the US Open
Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark will take a share of the lead into the final round of the 123rd US Open, with Rory McIlroy just a shot behind at Los Angeles Country Club.
Chasing his first major title, halfway leader Fowler looked set to maintain his overnight advantage until three-putting the 18th, the resulting level-par 70 leaving him on 10 under par.
Playing partner Clark hitting a stunning approach to the last to set up a closing birdie and complete a hard-fought 69, with McIlroy also recording a 69 as he bids to claim a fifth major and first since the 2014 US PGA.
Is this Rory McIlroy’s time?
McIlroy hasn’t won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla, which followed his Open title at Hoylake that year. It was hard to imagine he would go some nine years without another.
He hasn’t exactly shined the last two weeks when he had a chance to win: he was tied for the 54-hole lead at the Memorial and shot 75 to finish four back; and then last week in the Canadian Open, he was two shots behind going into Sunday and shot 72 to finish five back.
Will he break that trend today?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies