Rory McIlroy is in contention to win the US Open and goes into the final round playing alongside the world No 1 Scottie Scheffler as they vie with the overnight leaders, Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark, at Los Angeles Country Club.

The former US Open champion Dustin Johnson and the Olympic champion Xander Schauffele are in the chasing pack looking to shoot low and get themselves in the mix.

McIlroy hasn’t won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla, which followed his Open title at Hoylake that year. It was hard to imagine he would go some nine years without another. He hasn’t exactly shined the last two weeks when he had a chance to win: he was tied for the 54-hole lead at the Memorial and shot 75 to finish four back; and then last week in the Canadian Open, he was two shots behind going into Sunday and shot 72 to finish five back. Will he break that trend today?

