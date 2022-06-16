What time does the US Open start today?
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tournament
Rory McIlroy believes he has the game to end his major drought at the U.S. Open this week, as golf’s third major of the year gets underway in Brookline.
The four-time major winner has been in position to challenge at both the Masters and the PGA Championship this season but was in confident mood following his win at the Canadian Open last week.
McIlroy is the favourite ahead of the tournament, which takes place under the cloud of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, with Justin Thomas, the PGA Championship winner, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and the defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm also tipped.
Among the LIV Golf contingent, Phil Mickelson will return to a major for the first time this season after returning to the game at the inaugural event at Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead last weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tournament.
When is the U.S. Open?
The tournament will get underway on Thursday 16 June and will run to Sunday 19 June. It will be played at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How can I watch it?
The action will be shown on Sky Sports, with both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf carrying the coverage. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What times does it start?
The opening two rounds will get underway at 11:45am BST while the TV coverage will start from 1pm on Sky Sports. The tee times will be later on round three and four.
Who are the favourites?
Pre-tournament odds
8/1: Rory McIlroy
9/1: Justin Thomas
10/1: Scottie Scheffler
11/1: Jon Rahm
14/1: Xander Schauffele
16/1: Cameron Smith
18/1: Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay
20/1: Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Will Zalatoris
Round 1 tee times (all times BST)
Starting at Hole 1
1145: Michael Thorbjornsen, Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty
1156: Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick
1207: Troy Merritt, William Mouw, Andrew Putnam
1218: Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm
1229: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa
1240: Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger
1251: Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz, Alex Noren
1302: Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
1313: Adam Schenk, Stewart Hagestad, Grayson Murray
1324: Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes
1335: Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kodaira
1346: Richard Mansell Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan
1357: Caleb Manuel, Keith Greene, Ben Silverman
1730: Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak
1741: Thorbjorn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy
1752: Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris
1803: Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen
1814: Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau
1825: Joohyung Kim, Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee
1836: Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson
1847: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1858: Danny Lee, Keita Nakajima, Nick Taylor
1909: Jim Furyk, Nick Dunlap, Adam Hadwin
1920: Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Fox
1931: Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott
1942: Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin Charles Reiter
Starting at Hole 10
1145: Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley
1156: Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, Sam Bennett
1207: Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling
1218: David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim
1229: Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez
1240: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
1251: Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman
1302: Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise
1313: Francesco Molinari, Laird Shepherd, Stewart Cink
1324: Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett
1335: Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma
1346: Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi, Harry Hall
1357: Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon
1730: Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker
1741: Maxwell Moldovan, Yannik Paul, MJ Daffue
1752: Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge
1803: Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton
1814: Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters
1825: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler
1836: Luke List, Austin Greaser, Corey Conners
1847: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau
1858: KH Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed
1909: Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert
1920: Sam Stevens, Ben Lorenz, Davis Shore
1931: Daijiro Izumida, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Sebastian Soderberg
1942: Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies