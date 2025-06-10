US Open tee times: Thursday and Friday pairings as Rory McIlroy drawn with Ryder Cup teammates
McIlroy challenges Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau with a difficult test awaiting the world’s best players at Oakmont Country Club
Rory McIlroy will begin his US Open quest in a group with two Ryder Cup teammates and friends in Shane Lowry and Justin Rose at Oakmont Country Club.
The Masters champion has been struggling for form in recent weeks after his monumental victory at Augusta in April to complete the career grand slam, but his pairing for the first and second rounds could provide a relaxed atmosphere for the 36-year-old. McIlroy’s driver was flagged as non-conforming following a test before the PGA Championship and he has been searching for a spark ever since, which led to a missed cut at the Canadian Open last week. But the Northern Irishman will find comfort at Oakmont after finishing as runner-up in the last two US Opens.
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler will hope to extend his dominant streak after wins at Quail Hollow, for his third major title, and the Memorial, and the Texan will be joined by Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa on Thursday and Friday.
Bryson DeChambeau defends his title after victory at Pinehurst No 2 last June, and he’ll be joined by Jose Luis Ballester and Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds.
Here are the full tee times for the first and second rounds for what promises to be a fiendishly difficult test at Oakmont:
US Open tee times and pairings
(USA unless stated, all times BST)
(a) denotes amateurs
Starting at hole 1
11:45 Trent Phillips, Kevin Velo, (a) Matt Vogt
11:56 Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz (Mex), Doug Ghim
12:07 (a) Evan Beck, Justin B. Hicks, Maxwell Moldovan
12:18 Keegan Bradley, Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
12:29 Jose Luis Ballester (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
12:40 Wyndham Clark, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Gary Woodland
12:51 Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Matt McCarty
13:02 Cameron Davis (Aus), Thomas Detry (Bel), Davis Thompson
13:13 Richard Bland (Eng), Lanto Griffin, (a) Trevor Gutschewski
13:24 Ryan Gerard, Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Sam Stevens
13:35 (a) Noah Kent, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den)
13:46 Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn), (a) Cameron Tankersley, Chase Johnson
13:57 Philip Barbaree, Brady Calkins, Riley Lewis
17:30 Sam Bairstow (Eng), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Frederic Lacroix (Fra)
17:41 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox (Nzl)
17:52 Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez (Fra), Adam Schenk
18:03 Brooks Koepka, Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Justin Thomas
18:14 Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Denny McCarthy
18:25 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
18:36 Corey Conners (Can), Jason Day (Aus), Patrick Reed
18:47 Daniel Berger, Bud Cauley, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
18:58 Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Chris Kirk
19:09 Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Stephan Jaeger (Ger), (a) Benjamin James
19:20 Laurie Canter (Eng), (a) Justin Hastings (Cay), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)
19:31 Roberto Diaz (Mex), Emilio Gonzalez (Mex), (a) Frankie Harris
19:42 Joey Herrera, George Kneiser, Grant Haefner,
Starting at hole 10
11:45 Zachary Blair, Alistair Docherty, Scott Vincent (Zim)
11:56 Jacques Kruyswijk (Rsa), Jordan Smith (Eng), Eric Cole
12:07 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Taylor Pendrith (Can), J. J. Spaun
12:18 Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)
12:29 Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak
12:40 Shane Lowry (Irl), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng)
12:51 Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Si-Woo Kim (Kor)
13:02 Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith (Aus)
13:13 Brian Campbell, Justin Lower, Niklas Noergaard (Den)
13:24 Johnny Keefer, (a) Jackson Koivun, Davis Riley
13:35 James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, (a) Michael La Sasso
13:46 Chris Gotterup, (a) Mason Howell, Joakim Lagergren (Swe)
13:57 Zachary Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, (a) Lance Simpson
17:30 Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan (Ita), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
17:41 (a) Bryan Lee, Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Preston Summerhays
17:52 Max Greyserman, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Matt Wallace (Eng)
18:03 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Russell Henley, Nick Taylor (Can)
18:14 Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth
18:25 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut)
18:36 Tom Hoge, J. T. Poston, Cameron Young
18:47 Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
18:58 Nick Dunlap, Marc Leishman (Aus), Aaron Rai (Eng)
19:09 Matthew Jordan (Eng), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Yuta Sugiura (Jpn)
19:20 Trevor Cone, Ryan McCormick, (a) Zachery Pollo
19:31 James Nicholas, (a) Tyler Weaver (Eng), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)
19:42 George Duangmanee, Harrison Ott, Austen Truslow
Second Round
Starting at hole 1
11:45 Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan (Ita), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
11:56 (a) Bryan Lee, Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Preston Summerhays
12:07 Max Greyserman, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Matt Wallace (Eng)
12:18 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Russell Henley, Nick Taylor (Can)
12:29 Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth
12:40 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut)
12:51 Tom Hoge, J. T. Poston, Cameron Young
13:02 Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
13:13 Nick Dunlap, Marc Leishman (Aus), Aaron Rai (Eng)
13:24 Matthew Jordan (Eng), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Yuta Sugiura (Jpn)
13:35 Trevor Cone, Ryan McCormick, (a) Zachery Pollo
13:46 James Nicholas, (a) Tyler Weaver (Eng), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)
13:57 George Duangmanee, Harrison Ott, Austen Truslow
17:30 Zachary Blair, Alistair Docherty, Scott Vincent (Zim)
17:41 Jacques Kruyswijk (Rsa), Jordan Smith (Eng), Eric Cole
17:52 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Taylor Pendrith (Can), J. J. Spaun
18:03 Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)
18:14 Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak
18:25 Shane Lowry (Irl), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng)
18:36 Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Si-Woo Kim (Kor)
18:47 Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith (Aus)
18:58 Brian Campbell, Justin Lower, Niklas Noergaard (Den)
19:09 Johnny Keefer, (a) Jackson Koivun, Davis Riley
19:20 James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, (a) Michael La Sasso
19:31 Chris Gotterup, (a) Mason Howell, Joakim Lagergren (Swe)
19:42 Zachary Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, (a) Lance Simpson
Starting at hole 10
11:45 Sam Bairstow (Eng), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Frederic Lacroix (Fra)
11:56 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox (Nzl)
12:07 Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez (Fra), Adam Schenk
12:18 Brooks Koepka, Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Justin Thomas
12:29 Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Denny McCarthy
12:40 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
12:51 Corey Conners (Can), Jason Day (Aus), Patrick Reed
13:02 Daniel Berger, Bud Cauley, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
13:13 Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Chris Kirk
13:24 Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Stephan Jaeger (Ger), (a) Benjamin James
13:35 Laurie Canter (Eng), (a) Justin Hastings (Cay), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)
13:46 Roberto Diaz (Mex), Emilio Gonzalez (Mex), (a) Frankie Harris
13:57 Joey Herrera, George Kneiser, Grant Haefner
17:30 Trent Phillips, Kevin Velo, (a) Matt Vogt
17:41 Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz (Mex), Doug Ghim
17:52 (a) Evan Beck, Justin B. Hicks, Maxwell Moldovan
18:03 Keegan Bradley, Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
18:14 Jose Luis Ballester (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
18:25 Wyndham Clark, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Gary Woodland
18:36 Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Matt McCarty
18:47 Cameron Davis (Aus), Thomas Detry (Bel), Davis Thompson
18:58 Richard Bland (Eng), Lanto Griffin, (a) Trevor Gutschewski
19:09 Ryan Gerard, Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Sam Stevens
19:20 (a) Noah Kent, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den)
19:31 Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn), (a) Cameron Tankersley, Chase Johnson
19:42 Philip Barbaree, Brady Calkins, Riley Lewis
