Independent
US Open tee times: Full schedule for round three at Oakmont

Defending US Open champion DeChambeau and record six-times runner-up Phil Mickelson were the high-profile players to miss the halfway cut

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 14 June 2025 12:15 BST
Viktor Hovland is in contention but Scottie Scheffler is struggling
Viktor Hovland is in contention but Scottie Scheffler is struggling (Getty Images)

Sam Burns earned the halfway lead at the US Open on Friday to boost his hopes of a major breakthrough at Oakmont Country Club, where Rory McIlroy battled late to make the weekend and holder Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut.

Burns went out early from the 10th tee and covered the punishing Oakmont layout with the low round of the week, a sizzling five-under-par 65 that put him at three under and one shot clear of overnight leader JJ Spaun (72).

Defending US Open champion DeChambeau and record six-times runner-up Phil Mickelson were the high-profile players to miss the halfway cut. DeChambeau, who was bidding to become the first repeat US Open champion since Brooks Koepka in 2018, carded a seven-over-par 77 in the second round that left him at 10 over on the week and three shots outside the projected seven over cut line.

US Open round three tee times will be confirmed here as soon as the 13 players who could not complete their second round have done so on Saturday.

