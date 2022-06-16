US Open tee times and groupings including Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson

Adam Hadwin takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the US Open after an intriguing first day at The Country Club in Brookline.

The Canadian shot an impressive round of 66 in the trickier afternoon conditions after Rory McIlroy had taken a share of the lead in the morning.

There are a host of major winners lurking in close pursuit, though, with conditions expected to become even more difficult throughout the tournament.

Dustin Johnson is two shots off the lead, while defending champion John Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are just one further back. Phil Mickelson won’t be featuring anywhere near the top of the leaderboard though after a disastrous round of 78 made for a sorry 52nd birthday.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the U.S. Open?

The tournament got underway on Thursday 16 June and will run to Sunday 19 June. It is being played at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How can I watch it?

The action will be shown on Sky Sports, with both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf carrying the coverage. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What times does it start?

The opening two rounds will get underway at 11:45am BST while the TV coverage will start from 1pm on Sky Sports. The tee times will be later on round three and four.

Round 2 tee times (all times BST)

Hole 1

1145 Jed Morgan (Aus), Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker

1156 Maxwell Moldovan (x), Yannik Paul (Ger), MJ Daffue (Rsa)

1207 Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus (Esp), Tom Hoge

1218 Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia (Esp), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1229 Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1240 Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith (Aus), Scottie Scheffler

1251 Luke List, Austin Greaser (x), Corey Conners (Can)

1302 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau

1313 KH Lee (Kor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Patrick Reed

1324 Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1335 Sam Stevens, Ben Lorenz (x), Davis Shore

1346 Daijiro Izumida (Jpn), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (x) (Bel), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

1357 Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller

1730 Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren (Eng), Hayden Buckley

1741 Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, Sam Bennett (x)

1752 Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling (Ned)

1803 David Lingmerth (Swe), Sepp Straka (Aut), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1814 Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez (Fra)

1825 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele

1836 Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman

1847 Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman Aus), Aaron Wise

1858 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Laird Shepherd (x) (Eng), Stewart Cink

1909 Marcel Schneider (Ger), Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett

1920 Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn)

1931 Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi (x) (Brz), Harry Hall (Eng)

1942 Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon

Hole 10

1145 Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak

1156 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy

1207 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris (Rsa)

1218 Sungjae Im (Kor), Mito Pereira (Chl), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1229 Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tony Finau

1240 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Seamus Power (Irl), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1251 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

1302 Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (Irl), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1313 Danny Lee (Nzl), Keita Nakajima (x) (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can)

1324 Jim Furyk, Nick Dunlap (x), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1335 Richard Bland (Eng), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1346 Jonas Blixt (Swe), Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott (Aus)

1357 Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin (Sco), Charles Reiter (x)

1730 Michael Thorbjornsen (x), Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty

1741 Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick (x)

1752 Troy Merritt, William Mouw (x), Andrew Putnam

1803 Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1814 Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott (Aus), Max Homa

1825 Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger

1836 Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Alex Noren (Swe)

1847 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

1858 Adam Schenk, Stewart Hagestad (x), Grayson Murray

1909 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Branden Grace (Rsa), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1920 Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja (Fin), Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)