US Open tee times and groupings including Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second round in Brookline
Adam Hadwin takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the US Open after an intriguing first day at The Country Club in Brookline.
The Canadian shot an impressive round of 66 in the trickier afternoon conditions after Rory McIlroy had taken a share of the lead in the morning.
There are a host of major winners lurking in close pursuit, though, with conditions expected to become even more difficult throughout the tournament.
Dustin Johnson is two shots off the lead, while defending champion John Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are just one further back. Phil Mickelson won’t be featuring anywhere near the top of the leaderboard though after a disastrous round of 78 made for a sorry 52nd birthday.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the U.S. Open?
The tournament got underway on Thursday 16 June and will run to Sunday 19 June. It is being played at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How can I watch it?
The action will be shown on Sky Sports, with both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf carrying the coverage.
What times does it start?
The opening two rounds will get underway at 11:45am BST while the TV coverage will start from 1pm on Sky Sports. The tee times will be later on round three and four.
Round 2 tee times (all times BST)
Hole 1
1145 Jed Morgan (Aus), Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker
1156 Maxwell Moldovan (x), Yannik Paul (Ger), MJ Daffue (Rsa)
1207 Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus (Esp), Tom Hoge
1218 Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia (Esp), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1229 Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1240 Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith (Aus), Scottie Scheffler
1251 Luke List, Austin Greaser (x), Corey Conners (Can)
1302 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau
1313 KH Lee (Kor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Patrick Reed
1324 Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1335 Sam Stevens, Ben Lorenz (x), Davis Shore
1346 Daijiro Izumida (Jpn), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (x) (Bel), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)
1357 Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller
1730 Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren (Eng), Hayden Buckley
1741 Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, Sam Bennett (x)
1752 Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling (Ned)
1803 David Lingmerth (Swe), Sepp Straka (Aut), Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1814 Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez (Fra)
1825 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele
1836 Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman
1847 Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman Aus), Aaron Wise
1858 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Laird Shepherd (x) (Eng), Stewart Cink
1909 Marcel Schneider (Ger), Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett
1920 Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn)
1931 Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi (x) (Brz), Harry Hall (Eng)
1942 Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon
Hole 10
1145 Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak
1156 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy
1207 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris (Rsa)
1218 Sungjae Im (Kor), Mito Pereira (Chl), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
1229 Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tony Finau
1240 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Seamus Power (Irl), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1251 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson
1302 Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (Irl), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1313 Danny Lee (Nzl), Keita Nakajima (x) (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can)
1324 Jim Furyk, Nick Dunlap (x), Adam Hadwin (Can)
1335 Richard Bland (Eng), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1346 Jonas Blixt (Swe), Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott (Aus)
1357 Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin (Sco), Charles Reiter (x)
1730 Michael Thorbjornsen (x), Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty
1741 Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick (x)
1752 Troy Merritt, William Mouw (x), Andrew Putnam
1803 Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm (Esp)
1814 Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott (Aus), Max Homa
1825 Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger
1836 Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Alex Noren (Swe)
1847 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
1858 Adam Schenk, Stewart Hagestad (x), Grayson Murray
1909 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Branden Grace (Rsa), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1920 Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja (Fin), Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)
