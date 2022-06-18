The Open winner Collin Morikawa and fellow American Joel Dahmen lead a tightly contested US Open heading into the weekend at Brookline, Massachusetts.

The duo lead at five-under-par through the first two rounds but all of the top 30 are even par or better and could feasibly get themselves into the mix in this third round on what is often dubbed ‘moving day’ as players position themselves ahead of the final round.

The top three players in the world are all in close pursuit, with world No1 Scottie Scheffler two shots back at -3 and the world No2 Jon Rahm and No3 Rory McIlroy both within one shot at -4.

Other notable names near the top of the leaderboard include the in-form American Sam Burns, Olympic gold medallist ander Schauffele, the 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley, and rising star Will Zalatoris.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the US Open?

The tournament got underway on Thursday 16 June and will run to Sunday 19 June. It is being played at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How can I watch it?

The action will be shown on Sky Sports, with both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf carrying the coverage. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What times does it start?

The third round will get under way shortly before 3pm BST while the TV coverage will start from 4pm on Sky Sports. The players will tee off in reverse leaderboard order, with leaders Morikawa and Dahmen the last to go.

Third round tee times (all times BST)

1449 Joseph Bramlett, Stewart Hagestad (x)

1500 Sebastian Munoz (Col) Patrick Cantlay

1511 Sam Bennett (x), Denny McCarthy

1522 Sam Stevens, K.H Lee (Kor)

1533 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1544 Chris Naegel, Chris Gotterup

1555 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Grayson Murray

1606 Max Homa, Adam Scott (Aus)

1622 Jordan Spieth, Wil Besseling (Ned)

1633 Todd Sinnott (Aus), Richard Bland (Eng)

1644 Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

1655 Gary Woodland, Austin Greaser (a)

1706 Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1717 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1728 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Patrick Reed (USA)

1739 Justin Rose (Eng), Dustin Johnson

1755 Seamus Power (Irl), Justin Thomas

1806 Adam Schenk, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1817 Andrew Putnam, Brandon Matthews

1828 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Brooks Koepka

1839 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Will Zalatoris

1850 Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

1901 Davis Riley, David Lingmerth (Swe)

1912 Travis Wick (x), Callum Tarren (Eng)

1928 MJ Daffue (Rsa), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1939 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sam Burns

1950 Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers

2001 Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler

2012 Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler

2023 Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

2034 Jon Rahm (Esp), Hayden Buckley

2045 Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa