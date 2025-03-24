Jump to content
Viktor Hovland finally finds form to triumph at Valspar Championship

The Norwegian had endured a difficult start to the year on the PGA Tour but was back to his best in Florida

Sports Staff
Monday 24 March 2025 09:47 GMT
Viktor Hovland made a welcome return to form at the Valspar Championship in Florida
Viktor Hovland made a welcome return to form at the Valspar Championship in Florida (Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland enjoyed a timely return to form with a Valspar Championship victory at Innisbrook Resort.

Hovland, a key member of Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup squad in Rome in 2023, had failed to make the cut at his last three events and not won on the PGA Tour in 18 months.

On seven-under-par ahead of the final day, Hovland did not appear in contention to win until he produced three birdies in his last five holes to shock second-placed Justin Thomas and triumph with a four-under-par 67.

It was Hovland's first success since he masterminded Tour Championship glory in Atlanta in 2023 and the 27-year-old from Oslo revealed he was not set to enter the tournament after his error-strewn display at The Players earlier this month.

"I entered yeah, the last week and wasn't really sure if I was going to play or not until I got here Tuesday afternoon and played a late nine holes," Hovland told a press conference.

"I played nine holes in the pro-am the next morning and we were here ready to go. Yeah, wasn't sure I was going to show up, but I'm glad I did.

"It feels unbelievable. It's been quite the struggle the past year and a half, so for me to come back and win this tournament is quite incredible because I was not very hopeful with my game leading into this week.

"Just goes to show this game is pretty crazy."

PA

