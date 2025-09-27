Viktor Hovland out injured as Europe confirm late swap for Ryder Cup fourballs match
The Norwegian was sensational, alongside Bob MacIntyre in the foursomes, to down Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley
Viktor Hovland has been ruled out injured for Europe in the Ryder Cup fourballs with Tyrrell Hatton replacing him to join Matt Fitzpatrick on Saturday at Bethpage.
The pair face off against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay in the anchor match of the fourballs, with Europe leading the USA 8.5-3.5 after the morning foursomes.
Hovland delivered one of the moments of day two in New York when he made a long putt on the 17th hole to retain a one up lead against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.
The Norwegian and Scottish partner Bob MacIntyre celebrated wildly, before sealing the victory one up with a par on the 18th.
Hovland could be seen in a deep conversation with captain Luke Donald in the middle of the 18th green afterwards.
As part of the captain's agreement, specifically item 3.c), which states: “It is agreed that in the event of illness, injury or other emergency reason to a player selected to play in a match, he may be substituted by another member of the team previously not selected, prior to the commencement of this match.”
Hatton is in good form, joining forces once more with Jon Rahm to down Xander Schauffele and Cantlay, winning 3&2.
