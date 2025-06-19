Wyndham Clark breaks silence on Oakmont locker-room rage at US Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wyndham Clark has apologised for trashing the locker room at Oakmont Country Club after missing the cut at the US Open.

Clark bogeyed the final hole of his second round and failed to make the weekend by a solitary stroke. He took out his fury in the historic clubhouse, with photos circulated on social media showing two lockers caved in.

It is the second time this season the 2023 US Open champion has apologised for his behaviour, after throwing a club at a sponsor’s sign following a wayward tee shot at the PGA Championship.

“I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows,” Clark said on Thursday, when asked about the incident at TPC River Highlands after his opening round. “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened.

“But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up,” he continued. “I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedExCup. So I’m starting to move on and focus on those things.”

The marshal closest to his thrown club at Quail Hollow last month said he was “scared to death” by the incident, and Clark later apologised, writing at the time: “I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you all can forgive me in due time.”

Clark has struggled for form ever since his sole major win two year ago, and the 31-year-old has fallen down the rankings having recorded only one top-10 finish so far this season. But he showed signs of recovery on Thursday, posting a six-under 64.