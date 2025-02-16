Leading trainer Gordon Elliott provides tribute to Michael O’Sullivan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leading trainer Gordon Elliott was among those paying tribute to Michael O'Sullivan following the rider's death at the age of 24 on Sunday morning.

Elliott and the young jockey teamed up on multiple occasions, most notably with Jazzy Matty for victory in the 2023 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Elliott said: "It's a terrible tragedy for racing and today is about remembering Michael. We had some great moments on track together, including when winning at the Cheltenham Festival in 2023. We send our deepest condolences to Michael's family, friends and colleagues."

O'Sullivan was airlifted to hospital following a fall at Thurles on February 6 and had been in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital since.

Andrew Coonan, secretary of the Irish Jockeys Association, hailed O'Sullivan's talent in the saddle and underlined the inherent risk of race-racing.

He said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, Michael. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his father, William, his mother, Bernadette, his brother, Alan and girlfriend, Charlotte.

"Jockeys face the risks of race-riding every day, but it is only when a tragedy like this befalls us that those full risks are truly realised. Michael was not only a highly talented rider but also a great friend and colleague to many in the weighroom. We are all the richer for having known him, even though his time with us was far too short.

"May Michael rest in peace."

A statement from the Professional Jockeys Association in Britain read: "The PJA and its members are heartbroken to hear that jockey Michael O'Sullivan has died following injuries sustained in a fall at Thurles.

"Michael was a very talented, popular rider and, with the weighing room being such a close-knit community, his passing will leave a profound sense of loss in Britain as well as Ireland.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael's family and friends, his weighing-room colleagues and the Irish racing community."

Horse Racing Ireland's CEO Suzanne Eade added the authority's voice to a wave of tributes for the rider.

She said: "My HRI colleagues and I share in the sadness of everyone at this morning's news of the passing of Michael O'Sullivan.

"Everyone's thoughts are with Michael's parents William and Bernadette, his brother Alan, his wider family and with his many friends and colleagues. To them all, we offer our sincerest condolences.

"Coming from a background steeped in racing, Michael made his start in the point-to-point field while a secondary school student and he made his name on the racecourse with a university degree under his belt.

"A champion under-21 point-to-point rider, Michael began the 2022/2023 season as a 7lb claiming amateur and ended the term as our champion conditional jockey with three Grade One winners to his name.

"Michael's talent shone through for big-race success on National Hunt racing's greatest stages. Michael was a gentleman. He was loved and respected by all who knew him, and everyone can be proud of his many achievements, both on and off the racecourse.

"Michael will be much missed and he will be widely mourned. May he rest in peace."

open image in gallery O'Sullivan riding Do It Again at the Wynnstay EBF Junior National Hunt Hurdle ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Brant Dunshea, acting chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, also offered his condolences to O'Sullivan's friends and family.

He said: "I was devastated to learn of the death of Michael O'Sullivan earlier today and speak for all involved in British racing when I say that our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends at this awful time.

"The bonds between the British and Irish racing communities are deep and this unspeakable tragedy will doubtless have a profound impact on many people on both sides of the Irish Sea.

"This has been an extremely difficult week for many in the racing family; support is available and I would urge anybody who feels they need this to reach out to their employer or representative body."