Terry pays tribute and Poch celebrates milestone – Thursday’s sporting social

England Women arrived in Hamilton.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 03 March 2022 19:26
John Terry and Mauricio Pochettino (PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 3.

Football

John Terry paid tribute to Chelsea’s owner.

Romain Perraud had a night to remember.

Poch celebrated a milestone.

Bastian Schweinsteiger gave his support to Ukraine.

Cricket

England’s World Cup squad arrived in Hamilton.

But Kate Cross had a question.

A special anniversary for Monty.

Virat Kohli is ready for the Test series with Sri Lanka

Golf

Justin Rose launched his bid at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Paralympics

Jessica Jane Appleton has the oportunity to add to her name.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was ready for the Premier League in Exeter.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton was giving his time to Comic Relief

MMA

Could Conor McGregor buy Chelsea?

American football

US-based Peaky Blinders fans were frustrated.

