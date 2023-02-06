The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Kane moved past Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with the winner in a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

The result saw Spurs do their north London rivals Arsenal, five points clear of second-placed City at the top of the Premier League, a favour after the Gunners were beaten 1-0 at Everton on Saturday in the Toffees’ first match under Sean Dyche.

Steve Borthwick’s reign as England head coach got off to a losing start as his side were beaten by Scotland at Twickenham in their Guinness Six Nations opener, while Ireland defeated Wales in Cardiff and France overcame Italy in Rome.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.