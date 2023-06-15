Jump to content

Kane thanks team-mates and Bellingham takes five – Thursday’s sporting social

.Gary Lineker was toasting a success and James Hunt was remembered.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 15 June 2023 18:06
England’s Harry Kane (centre) with team-mates during a training session at St. George’s Park, Burton-upon-Trent. Picture date: Thursday June 15, 2023.
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 15.

Football

Record-breaker Harry Kane shared a message of appreciation for his England team-mates and managers.

Gary Lineker was also toasting success.

Real Madrid unveiled Jude Bellingham.

“What a machine” “What machines

James Maddison had good company on the way to Malta.

Huddersfield’s manager provided an update.

Cricket

Ben Stokes and James Anderson were ready for the Ashes.

A pre-Ashes gift for Moeen Ali.

Jason Roy was in the sea.

Golf

Justin Rose was prepping for the US Open.

Boxing

Mike Tyson kept on rolling.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton arrived in Canada…

… where Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.

James Hunt was remembered.

Williams turned the clock back.

Darts

Rob Cross was ready for the World Cup.

