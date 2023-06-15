Kane thanks team-mates and Bellingham takes five – Thursday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 15.

Football

Record-breaker Harry Kane shared a message of appreciation for his England team-mates and managers.

Gary Lineker was also toasting success.

Real Madrid unveiled Jude Bellingham.

“What a machine” “What machines”

James Maddison had good company on the way to Malta.

Huddersfield’s manager provided an update.

Cricket

Ben Stokes and James Anderson were ready for the Ashes.

A pre-Ashes gift for Moeen Ali.

Jason Roy was in the sea.

Golf

Justin Rose was prepping for the US Open.

Boxing

Mike Tyson kept on rolling.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton arrived in Canada…

… where Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.

James Hunt was remembered.

Williams turned the clock back.

Darts

Rob Cross was ready for the World Cup.