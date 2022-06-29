Harry’s game in New York and it’s Bale’s goal – Wednesday’s sporting social

Stefanos Tsitsipas was brushing up on the local lingo.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 29 June 2022 18:58
Harry Kane was working on his golf game in New York (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane was working on his golf game in New York (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 29.

Football

Harry Kane touched down in New York.

Recommended

Mo Salah reminisced.

Eric Dier shared his summer soundtrack.

Georginio Wijnaldum jetted off.

Gareth Bale (belatedly) got to add another goal to his Wales tally.

Wayne Rooney thanked everyone at Derby following his departure.

Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas learned the local lingo.

Andy Murray was looking forward to making his Laver Cup debut in September.

Roger Federer had his say.

Cricket

Ben Stokes paid tribute to the retiring Eoin Morgan?

An incredible moment for Michael Burgess.

Golf

Justin Thomas wanted reassurance he was not the only one feeling horny.

Recommended

Driving lessons from Justin Rose.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in