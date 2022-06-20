Fitzpatrick praised after US Open triumph – Monday’s sporting social

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 June 2022 18:14
Matt Fitzpatrick won his first major on Sunday (Julio Cortez/AP)
(AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 20.

Football

Monday motivation from Gary Neville.

Antonio Rudiger was unveiled by Real Madrid.

Time off for Ruben Dias.

Becks enjoyed the sunshine.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was in Milan.

Cricket

Jos Buttler celebrated a milestone with Jason Roy.

Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick tasted US Open glory.

And the congratulations poured in.

His caddie ended a long wait for major success.

Formula One

Lando Norris thanked McLaren fans after a “tough weekend” in Montreal.

It was a better weekend for Max Verstappen.

George Russell took the positives.

Carlos Sainz looked ahead to Silverstone after missing out on the win.

Tennis

Wimbledon looked in good nick.

Emma Raducanu returned to SW19.

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a lot on his mind ahead of Wimbledon.

Cycling

The Tour de France route still needs a bit of work.

